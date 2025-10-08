Changes in the Supervisory Boards of AS Ekspress Grupp’s subsidiaries

Due to the changes in the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp, alterations to the Supervisory Boards of significant subsidiaries will take place at the beginning of October 2025.

Rain Sarapuu, a member of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, will become a new member of AS Delfi Meedia Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of Delfi Meedia will continue in a composition of four members: Hans Luik (the Chairman), Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Karl Anton and Rain Sarapuu.

Rain Sarapuu will also become a new member of the Supervisory Board of the Latvian subsidiary A/S Delfi and the Lithuanian subsidiary UAB Delfi. The Supervisory Board of A/S Delfi will operate in the following composition: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (the Chairman), Karl Anton and Rain Sarapuu. The Supervisory Board of UAB Delfi will continue in a composition of four members: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (the Chairman), Hans Luik, Karl Anton and Rain Sarapuu.

