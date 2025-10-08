GOFO Netherlands expands its national network with two new sorting centers

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOFO, a fast-growing last-mile delivery provider, has expanded its network in the Netherlands with the launch of two new sorting centers, which became operational in mid and late September. The investment strengthens nationwide coverage, increases daily parcel capacity, and makes deliveries faster and more convenient for customers and partners.

The new facilities are strategically located in two key logistics regions in the Netherlands. The ZTL sorting center, located in Ladonk Business Park in Boxtel, benefits from excellent road and rail connections, providing strong connectivity across North Brabant. The RTD sorting center, part of the SHIPP 21 campus in Hoeksche Waard, is close to Dordrecht and the Port of Rotterdam, with direct access to major highways.

The ZTL sorting center is equipped to process up to 65,000 parcels. The RTD sorting center adds another daily capacity of 75,000 parcels per day. Combined, the two facilities give GOFO the ability to handle up to 140,000 parcels per day. Both centers will introduce automated sorting machines in the coming year to further increase efficiency.

With the new hubs in place, GOFO shortens travel distances for delivery service partners, making parcel collection and distribution more efficient. The expanded infrastructure also allows the company to serve more ZIP codes nationwide, ensuring quicker delivery times and greater flexibility.

"GOFO launched the first sorting center in Amsterdam in April 2025. As demand for reliable and accessible parcel delivery continues to grow rapidly, we are expanding our presence in the Netherlands. With two additional facilities, we are investing further to serve customers faster and support our delivery service partners more efficiently,” said Mandy Ho, General Manager of GOFO Netherlands.

