GOFO Italy continues building its northern network with new facilities and enhanced automation

MILAN, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOFO Italy is strengthening its logistics infrastructure across Northern Italy designed to optimize parcel flow and support growing e-commerce volumes. The initiative includes an upgraded Milan center and two new delivery centers in Padova and Bologna, collectively boosting processing speed, accuracy, and regional distribution capacity.

As the centerpiece of GOFO Italy’s network upgrade, the Milan center, operational since this June, now features a cutting-edge automated sorter with a six-sided scanner. Capable of handling up to 19,000 parcels per hour with 99.9% accuracy and 99% recognition rate, it boosts efficiency by 240%, ensuring rapid, precise processing by weight, volume, type, and route.

To enhance regional coverage, GOFO Italy has added two strategic delivery centers:

Bologna: Launched later in November at Palazzina Doganale in Interporto Bologna, the 1,895-square-meter facility offers immediate highway access and strengthens distribution capacity along the key northern corridor.

“These three facilities represent a major step in building a robust, technology-driven network for GOFO Italy,” said Jacqueline Chan, General Manager of GOFO Italy. “Our investments accelerate processing, improve reliability, and support local employment, forming a strengthened multi-tier system that reduces lead times and reinforces our role in the national supply chain.”

This coordinated expansion builds a stronger, more efficient framework, allowing GOFO Italy to deliver faster, more reliable services nationwide.

About GOFO

GOFO is a fast-growing last-mile delivery company operating in the U.S., France, the Netherlands, and Italy.

Guided by our promise — Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust — to gain efficiency and inspire trust, we combine advanced technology, operational excellence, and local agility to deliver seamless logistics experiences for retailers, e-commerce platforms, 3PL/logisticians and end consumers.

With a rapidly expanding network of sorting hubs, linehauls, and dedicated local teams, we cover over 10,000 ZIP codes. We offer smart routing, real-time tracking, and full visibility. GOFO delivers not just parcels but reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind — at every stage of the local delivery journey.

