RentRedi Launches AI Onboarding to Help Smart Landlords Begin Collecting Rent Faster

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the premier rental management software for smart real estate investors, today announced the launch of its new AI-powered onboarding feature that makes it easier and faster than ever for landlords to set up their accounts and begin collecting rent . By eliminating the manual data entry step of the onboarding process, this innovation marks a major step forward in making property management faster, smarter, and more accessible for landlords of all sizes.

A Smarter Way to Start

Traditionally, onboarding onto a property management platform required hours of manual data entry to configure properties, tenants, and lease terms one by one. RentRedi’s new AI onboarding completely overhauls and automates the process.

Landlords can now simply upload their lease documents , and RentRedi’s advanced machine learning engine will scan the leases, extract key data (such as property addresses, tenant details, rent amounts, and lease terms) and automatically populate their accounts.

“As with everything we do, this new AI onboarding capability helps landlords work smarter, not harder,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “By removing the hassle of manual setup, we’re making it more seamless and effortless for landlords to get started, collect rent, and grow their portfolios with confidence.”

Built for Busy, Growth-Minded Landlords



RentRedi’s new AI onboarding feature is designed to remove friction and lower the barrier to entry for new customers, making it possible to go from uploading leases to collecting rent in a fraction of the time.

Key benefits include:

Time Efficiency: Automates the extraction and input of lease data, cutting onboarding time from hours to minutes

Ease of Use: Makes setup simple and intuitive for landlords of all technical skill levels, including busy real estate professionals and their clients

Accuracy and Consistency: Ensures precise data extraction, reducing errors from manual entry and setting up accounts correctly from the start

Accelerated Rent Collection: Speeds up the process of getting new landlords live and ready to collect rent with RentRedi’s full suite of tools

Leading the Way in Intelligent Rental Software

While many property management solutions still rely on manual onboarding, RentRedi is taking a forward-thinking approach by embedding machine learning into the very first step of the customer journey.

This innovation underscores RentRedi’s commitment to helping landlords work smarter, scale faster, and manage with confidence—positioning the platform as the smart choice for landlords who are serious about growth.

“RentRedi was built for real estate investors who are building a path to financial independence,” added Barone. “AI onboarding is one more way we’re making sure landlords can focus on their business, not their busywork.”

About RentRedi

RentRedi is a comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for savvy landlords and investors. It helps people rent smarter by providing the tools and intelligence to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, it's an all-in-one web and mobile app that streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting, while tenants enjoy features like online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, and 24/7 maintenance requests.