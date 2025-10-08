Comscore and TiVo Announce Partnership to Power Cross‑Platform Audience Measurement Across Linear and Streaming

RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, and TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) today announced a strategic partnership to integrate TiVo’s enriched program metadata across Comscore’s cross‑platform audience measurement, unifying content identification across linear TV, streaming, and digital.

The collaboration brings together measurement across linear, CTV, FAST, and streaming into a unified, trusted view of content, empowering buyers and sellers with a clearer understanding of today’s audiences.

The partnership is designed to benefit Comscore customers by enabling:

A single view of audiences across linear and streaming, so buyers and sellers can see true reach and frequency without double-counting.

Fewer missed impressions and less wasted spend, so campaigns deliver as promised with fewer costly makegoods.

Faster, more reliable operations that save time and reduce costly errors.

Future-proofed measurement that scales with new distribution models and program variants; and

Transparent, auditable inputs that support Comscore’s MRC‑accredited services* and multi‑currency transactions.





“This partnership moves the industry closer to the unified measurement it has been asking for,” said Greg Dale, Comscore Chief Operating Officer. “By integrating TiVo’s metadata, we help ensure programs are identified accurately no matter where they appear, giving buyers and sellers the clarity they need to reduce waste, improve delivery, and transact confidently across platforms.”

“We’re excited to partner with Comscore to elevate the role of metadata in audience measurement,” said Fariba Zamaniyan, Global Vice President of Data Monetization at TiVo. “Together we can build and support measurement ecosystems that offer interoperability, simplify operations for publishers and provide buyers with a more connected view of content across services. We are thrilled to support Comscore and bring to fruition our shared vision for the future of the interconnected media landscape.”

This engagement advances Comscore’s mission to deliver reliable, cross‑platform measurement that reflects how audiences watch today. TiVo’s metadata offers enriched program identification, enhanced coverage, and greater accuracy, addressing long-standing industry concerns around schedule reliability and data quality.

The integration is expected to go live on October 27, 2025, marking a significant milestone in operational readiness for Comscore’s next-generation measurement solutions.

*Comscore is MRC accredited for demographic “Households With” age and gender metrics in National and Local TV Measurement in all 210 local markets and national TV, based on big data device tuning measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Comscore:

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About TiVo:

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo targets a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Inc.:

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), are integrated into consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2025 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

