Red Cat Introduces FANG™ — A Low-Cost, NDAA-Compliant Line of FPV Drones for Defense and Security Operations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced the launch of its FANG™ line of NDAA-compliant First Person View (FPV) drones, starting with the 7-inch FANG™ F7. Initially developed through a U.S. military lab program, FANG has progressed from concept to field-ready, providing secure, retrievable FPV systems that meet federal procurement requirements.

The FANG line, part of Red Cat’s Arachnid Family of Systems, provides operators with secure, American-made FPV drones that combine performance with significant savings. The FANG™ F7 features a 7-inch carbon fiber frame engineered for durability and stability, paired with a retrievable design that makes it reusable and cost-efficient. This balance of rugged construction and affordability ensures the drone is equally effective as a training tool and as a mission-ready asset.

The FANG line was created to strengthen domestic drone production by reshoring manufacturing and replacing components traditionally sourced from China. Built to meet federal purchasing requirements, FANG offers NDAA-compliant solutions for defense, public safety, and other government agencies. All critical components are independently certified and listed on the DIU Blue UAS Framework, with the full system pending inclusion on the Blue UAS cleared list.

"With FANG, we set out to deliver something the market hasn’t seen before," said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. "Working with key partners, we now have an NDAA-compliant FPV drone that’s both high-performing and low-cost. By focusing on retrievability, American manufacturing, and real-world mission needs, we’re giving defense and security teams a smarter, scalable option optimized for both budget and effectiveness."

Setting a New Standard for FPV Drones

Unmatched Affordability: The FANG line is designed as the lowest-cost family of NDAA-compliant FPV drones on the market, addressing demand for attritable systems for training and practice.

Retrievable & Reusable: Unlike one-time-use loitering systems, FANG drones are recoverable, reducing total cost of ownership.

Training Advantage: Enables operators to build proficiency and mission readiness through repeated, cost-efficient practice.

Precision Effects: Dual-use design supports ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) and precision effects missions, broadening tactical flexibility.

Ecosystem Integration: Future models in the FANG line will integrate with Red Cat’s Arachnid ecosystem and UAS Tool (ATAK) command-and-control environment.

NDAA-Compliant Components: FANG drones incorporate UMAC-manufactured motors and other key parts, ensuring trusted, U.S.-sourced components.

Availability

The FANG F7 is now available for purchase by defense, public safety, and government agencies operating under NDAA restrictions. Red Cat will fulfill orders directly and through authorized procurement channels. Technical specifications and ordering details are available at https://redcat.red/fang .

Event Debut

FANG was announced today at the Premier Drone Competition in Cumberland County, North Carolina, hosted by the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC). The FANG™ F7 makes its public debut at the event and will also be showcased at the AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

