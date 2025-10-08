Church’s Texas Chicken Brings Back Its Frightfully Deal-icious Chick or Treat Promotion

ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church’s Texas Chicken ®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is brewing up the return of its popular Chick or Treat promotion, where Real Rewards™ members will receive a spooktacular new ‘treat’ weekly during the promotional timeframe. Church’s launched its Real Rewards loyalty program in 2024, which rewards guests each time they make a purchase in-store, online or via the mobile app.

Chick or Treat

The Chick or Treat promotion launches Oct. 10, and each week throughout the month, Real Rewards members will receive a terrifyingly terrific offer in their account. The offer can be redeemed online, in-app or in-store. Each week will reveal one of the following offers, including $5 off $25+, Free 6PC Bone-In Wings (Wings Only) with the purchase of a regularly-priced Family Meal, BOGO 3PC Leg and Thigh, and 20% off a regularly-priced Family Meal. Each offer will be valid for 7 days.*

"As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Church’s Real Rewards loyalty program, we’re adding a spooky twist to the fun by giving our guests a little extra treat this Halloween season," said Jessica Wu-McConnell, VP, Digital & Loyalty. "The response to our rewards program has far surpassed our expectations, and we have more than 1.5 million members and counting."

Real Rewards

With the Real Rewards program, guests can earn points and redeem them during future visits for select menu items. Guests simply need to sign up for the loyalty program and place their order. For each $1 a rewards member spends in-store, online, or via the app, they will receive 10 points. All guests who sign up will receive a free chicken offer, which they can redeem for a 2PC Leg & Thigh or 3PC Tenders with their first purchase as a rewards member.

In addition, just for being a Real Rewards member, guests will receive the following free items and promotional discounts automatically loaded into their account for redemption:

Members will have their choice of a free dessert, regular classic side, or regular drink with any purchase on their birthday and sign-up anniversary.

Members can enjoy Happy Hour daily from 2-5 p.m. with ½ off drinks

Every Tuesday, members can enjoy special 2PC Tuesday deals



For an image of the Halloween promotion, click HERE and for more information, visit www.churchs.com/rewards . You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok . More details on franchising opportunities are available at franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or franchise.texaschicken.com .

About Church’s Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,400 locations in 22 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.5 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com . You also can follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok . Details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com .

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com