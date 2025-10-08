CT Scanner Market Size to worth USD 14.03 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global CT Scanner Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.15 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.03 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2025 to 2032. This consistent market growth is propelled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, continuous advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies, and the growing emphasis on early diagnosis across emerging economies. Additionally, the expanding elderly population and the development of healthcare infrastructure are further supporting the market’s positive momentum.

Global CT Scanner Market Key Takeaways

High-slice CT scanners (above 128 slices) are anticipated to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for a market revenue share of 42.1% by 2025.

Portable/mobile CT scanners are set to account for nearly three-fifths of the global CT scanner market share in 2025.

Based on technology, conventional CT scanners segment is projected to dominate the global industry, capturing a market share of 23.5% by 2025.

North America, with an estimated market share of 37.3% in 2025, is set to maintain its dominance over the global CT scanner industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a hotbed for CT scanner market companies during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest CT scanner market analysis highlights prominent factors driving industry growth. Rising incidence of chronic diseases is one such primary growth driver.

The global burden of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases continues to increase rapidly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the annual number of new cancer cases is expected to surpass 35 million by 2050.

This alarming rise in chronic diseases is expected to drive demand for advanced imaging technologies like CT scanners. These diagnostic tools enable early detection, precise diagnosis, and effective treatment planning.

Computed tomography scanners are revolutionizing modern medicine. They provide detailed images of the body’s internal structures, making disease diagnosis and treatment easier. Demand for these CT scanners is increasing rapidly in tandem with growing cases of chronic diseases.

High Cost and Safety Risks Hampering CT Scanner Market Growth

The prospective CT scanner market outlook looks promising. However, high equipment costs and radiation exposure concerns may limit market growth to some extent during the assessment period.

Advanced CT scanners can range between 300,000 to 2 million. This discourages smaller healthcare facilities from adopting these imaging technologies, thereby slowing down CT scanner market demand.

CT scanners are highly effective in detecting diseases as well as injuries. However, these scanners have some drawbacks. One of the major risks associated with CT scans is radiation exposure.

CT scans use high levels of radiation to produce clear images of the body. Frequent exposure to this radiation can harm DNA and raise the risk of cancer. These safety issues may limit CT scanner market growth.

Technological Advancements Unlocking Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Rising need for advanced diagnostic tools is triggering innovation in the CT scanner industry. Cutting-edge technologies like multi-slice/high-slice systems, dual-energy and photon-counting CT, portable CT scanners, and AI-powered algorithms are enhancing image quality, scan speed, and workflow efficiencies. These advancements are expected to open revenue generation streams for CT scanner manufacturers during the forthcoming period.

Emerging CT Scanner Market Trends

Rising emphasis on early diagnosis and preventive care is a key growth-shaping trend in the CT scanners market. Increasing public awareness about early disease detection, particularly for conditions like lung cancer, is prompting more individuals to undergo routine health screenings. This shift is significantly boosting demand for CT scans and other diagnostic imaging technologies.

Portable CT scanners are gaining popularity, especially in emergency departments, bedside settings, and remote areas. They enable rapid imaging without the need to transport patients, improving diagnostic speed, patient safety, and overall workflow efficiency. Rising adoption of these portable and point-of-care CT scanners is expected to boost the target market.

Companies are striving to develop novel technologies like dual-energy CT and photon-counting CT. They offer specialized CT scanners tailored for applications like neurology, cardiac, and trauma.

Similarly, leading manufacturers of CT scanners are establishing new facilities as well as forming partnerships to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, in June 2025, GE Healthcare and Kalbe launched Indonesia’s first CT-scanner production facility. The new facility will improve access to advanced diagnostic technologies in the country.

Analyst’s View

“The global CT scanner industry is set to grow steadily, driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising need for early and accurate diagnosis, and growing popularity of portable CT scanners, and advancements in imaging modalities,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the CT Scanner Market

Event Description and Impact AI and Advanced Imaging Technology Integration Description: Deep learning and AI algorithms are increasingly used in image reconstruction, automated diagnostics, and workflow optimization. D Impact: This drives demand for premium CT systems with AI, creating a split between traditional and AI-enhanced scanners. Global Healthcare Infrastructure Investment and Reform Description: Post-COVID healthcare reforms are strengthening hospital networks and diagnostic capabilities. Impact: Increased government and private sector investment in diagnostic imaging, particularly in emerging markets, boosts CT scanner adoption and modernization. Market Consolidation and Strategic Partnerships Description: Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are becoming popular in the market Impact: These strategic strategies are expected to boost the CT scanner market value in the coming years.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the CT scanner market research report:

Philips Healthcare

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Healthcare (Fujifilm Healthcare Corporation)

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Carestream Health Inc.

Planmed Oy

Shimadzu Corporation

Xoran Technologies LLC

Koning Corporation

Key Developments

In August 2025, Samsung India, along with NeuroLogica, announced the launch of its new mobile CT technologies portfolio. These new mobile CT systems combine mobility, patient first design, and AI-powered efficiency to transform diagnostic and interventional radiology in India.

In February 2024, Royal Philips introduced Philips CT 5300 system to bring confident diagnosis to more patients at low costs. The new CT scanner is equipped with advanced AI capabilities. It is designed to be used for diagnosis, screening, and interventional procedures.

In December 2024, Siemens Healthcare expanded its photon-counting CT portfolio with the launch of two new products. The novel photon-counting CT scanners offer high image quality at low radiation doses. They are designed to create new opportunities in diagnostics, with the potential to change treatment pathways.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

High-Slice CT Scanners (Above 128 slices)

Mid-Slice CT Scanners (64–128 slices)

Low-Slice CT Scanners (Below 64 slices)

Cone Beam CT Scanners (CBCT)

Modality Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Fixed CT Scanners

Portable / Mobile CT Scanners

Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Conventional CT Scanners

Spiral (Helical) CT Scanners

Electron Beam CT Scanners (EBCT)

Dual-Source CT Scanners

Spectral / Dual-Energy CT Scanners



Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Vascular

Others (e.g., Dental, ENT, Trauma)

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

Others (Research and Academic Institutions)





Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



