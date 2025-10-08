Iveco Group inaugurates completely renovated test track in Germany

Turin, 8th October 2025. IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, has officially inaugurated its fully renovated and expanded test track in Ulm, Germany. This renovation follows last year’s upgrade to the Group’s proving ground in Turin, Italy: together, the two state-of-the-art complexes significantly advance the company’s testing capabilities for next-generation commercial vehicles.

Originally opened in the late 1980s, the Ulm test track just underwent a major renovation to enhance testing of Iveco Group’s mobility solutions for the future, including trucks, buses and special-purpose vehicles. The 150,000 square metres of this cutting-edge complex feature a new driving dynamics area and a 1.6-kilometre oval circuit with steep curves and dedicated tracks for braking, noise testing and incline trials under highly realistic conditions. In addition, the track is designed to accommodate future technologies, such as those on board electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Sustainability played a big role in this renovation: large volumes of asphalt and concrete were recycled, locally sourced gravel and stone minimised transport distances, and advanced construction methods reduced emissions on-site. The attention to environmental aspects is also seen in optimised rainwater management and noise protection measures.

The renovation in Ulm follows the renewal of the test track in Turin, Italy, which was reopened in July 2024 after eight months of work. The historic track was first built in 1975 and has been fully modernised with a new road surface and upgraded safety systems extending across 30,000 square metres. The complex now includes a 1.2-kilometer oval circuit, a dedicated area for acceleration and braking tests, and slopes ranging from 8% to 60% for performance validation and homologation of IVECO and IVECO BUS vehicles.

The two operations confirm continued investments in Iveco Group’s industrial footprint and enhance its long-term capacity to deliver the most innovative and sustainable transport solutions.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

