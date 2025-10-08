FullPAC Secures GOTV.com Domain and Institutional Funding to Accelerate Growth

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc., a leading nonpartisan campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 political organizations and nonprofits, today announced the acquisition of the premier domain GOTV.com and a capital raise from certain institutional investors. These milestones position FullPAC to dominate the “Get Out The Vote” (GOTV) space, the critical final phase of political campaigns where precision and execution drive electoral success.

The GOTV.com acquisition aligns FullPAC’s brand with the heart of political campaigning: mobilizing voters. By securing this domain, FullPAC emphasizes its role as a go-to platform for high-stakes voter communication, empowering campaigns to convert support into votes in the winner-take-all arena of elections.

“GOTV is more than a strategy, it’s the decisive moment where campaigns win or lose,” said Travis Trawick, CEO and Founder of FullPAC. “With GOTV.com as our flagship corporate identity and fresh capital to fuel growth, we’re redefining how campaigns connect with voters in the final mile.”

FullPAC’s industry-leading platform, anchored by its rapidly growing platform, RoboCent , delivers a comprehensive suite of compliant, data-driven tools, including peer-to-peer (P2P) text messaging, voice messaging, voter microtargeting, and public opinion polling. Its nonpartisan approach and rigorous compliance standards enable FullPAC to serve clients across the political spectrum, from grassroots organizations to national campaigns.

The new funding will accelerate FullPAC’s growth, enabling expanded investment in cutting-edge technology, enhanced voter data analytics, and scalable campaign solutions. As a Gold Member of the American Association of Political Consultants, FullPAC is committed to empowering candidates and organizations with innovative, results-driven tools to achieve their outreach goals.

For more information, visit GOTV.com .

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC is a preeminent technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Its RoboCent platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of "forward-looking" terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

We have based these "forward-looking" statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such "forward-looking" statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these "forward-looking" statements.

Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these "forward-looking" statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any of these statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of these statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company Contact

GOTV Investor Relations

ir@gotv.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@gotv.com

