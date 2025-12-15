FullPAC Announces GOTV Campaign Strategist of the Year

Manny Alvarez Achieved a 77.14% Win Rate for Clients in 2025

Mr. Alvarez’s Bilingual Talent Helped Secure Victories for 27 out of 35 Campaign Clients that Implemented GOTV’s Voter Turnout Plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc., (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a leading nonpartisan campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 U.S. political organizations, today announced Manny Alvarez as GOTV’s Campaign Strategist of the Year (2025).





During the 2025 cycle, Mr. Alvarez was the Senior Strategist responsible for developing custom GOTV Voter Turnout Plans which achieved victory for 27 out of 35 campaign clients which implemented them – a win rate of 77.14%.

A first generation American, Mr. Alvarez was raised in a Spanish-speaking household in Colorado, and now serves as FullPAC’s Lead Strategist for Immigration Policy Messaging and Hispanic-American Outreach. Before becoming a political strategist, Manny was a Marketing Executive at HomeAdvisor / Angie’s List where he was named to its President’s Club in 2018 and 2019 for being in the top 1% of sales out of thousands of employees.

“My goal is to create messages and content that make voters want to be friends with my clients and then turn them out on Election Day. At its core, FullPAC’s platform provides cost-effective channels to communicate with voters,” stated Senior Strategist Manny Alvarez. “I also recently subscribed to GOTV’s Reg A+ Offering because I believe it is a pure ‘Picks and Shovels’ play on the growth in political spending into the 2026 Midterms and 2028 Presidential elections.”

One of Mr. Alvarez’s clients, Loveland City Councilwoman Sarah Rothberg, was elected by a margin of 172 votes in the November 2025 elections.

“Manny and RoboCent were great to work with on my Get-Out-The-Vote texts,” stated Councilwoman Rothberg. “He helped me through the process step by step and got me ready to send texts in days! It was a close race with only 172 votes between me and my opponent."

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc., through its subsidiary, RoboCent, Inc., is a leading technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Backed by leading institutional investors, including 32 Ventures and Stripe Capital, the Company’s platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com.

