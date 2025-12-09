FullPAC Announces Qualification of Regulation A+ Offering

Plans to List on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “GOTV” to Capitalize on Record-Breaking 2026 Election Spend

GOTV to Become the First Pure-Play Public Campaign Technology Platform Positioned for Hyper-Growth

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. , (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a leading nonpartisan campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 U.S. political organizations, today announced the qualification of its Regulation A+ (Tier 2) offering (the “Offering”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company has filed an offering circular on Form 1-A (as amended, the “Offering Circular”), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to raise up to $50 million through the sale of up to 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at $5.00 per share.

The Company has reserved the ticker symbol “GOTV” and has submitted an application to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). Listing on Nasdaq will be subject to Nasdaq’s approval and satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements, including achieving a minimum of $15,000,000 in market value of unrestricted securities, which the Company intends to satisfy through the gross proceeds of the Offering.

Further, all existing FullPAC shareholders have executed lock-up agreements for a period of 180 days commencing on the initial closing of the Offering followed by a leak out period until the 2026 Midterm Elections taking place on November 3, 2026. During the leak out period, no shares of common stock may be sold unless the price per share exceeds $6.00. If the price per share is between $6.01 and $25.00, the number of shares available for sale will progressively increase from 1% to 4% of weekly trading volume, and no more than 4% of the total weekly trading volume may be sold during the leak out period unless the price per share exceeds $25.00.

FullPAC intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to retire its outstanding debt, accelerate growth heading into the 2026 Midterm elections, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Offering.

The Offering Circular was qualified by the SEC on December 8, 2025. The Offering will be made only by means of a final offering circular (the “Final Offering Circular”) related to the Offering. Copies of the Final Offering Circular may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies may be obtained from the Company’s website at www.GOTV.com .

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s common stock. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Company’s common stock will be made only by means of the Final Offering Circular.

“We believe GOTV - Get Out The Vote - is positioned to become the purest public-market play on America’s booming political campaign industry. Regardless of how you feel about politics, an investment in FullPAC provides shareholders direct exposure to the record-breaking spending surge heading into the 2026 Midterms. Campaign dollars are already flooding the system at historic levels, and GOTV sits at the center of that momentum. We believe capitalism can help unify our country and invite Americans of every background, every party, and every belief system to become a GOTV shareholder today,” stated Travis Trawick, CEO of FullPAC.

Vote. Participate. And if you believe in the opportunity ahead – accumulate GOTV shares.

Learn more and buy GOTV shares online at: GOTV.com.

How to Invest

Those interested in purchasing shares in the public offering should visit GOTV.com for more information. See “Plan of Distribution” in the Offering Circular for more information.

Investors are not required to be accredited to invest and any individual over 18 years of age may be able to purchase shares.

The minimum purchase requirement for investors in the Offering is $1,000.00, or 200 shares of common stock.



About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc., through its subsidiary, RoboCent, Inc., is a leading technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Backed by leading institutional investors, including 32 Ventures and Stripe Capital, the company’s platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com .

Legal Disclaimer

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS AND THE OFFERING WILL BE MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF AN OFFERING CIRCULAR. AN OFFERING CIRCULAR ON FORM 1-A RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC AND HAS BEEN QUALIFIED. THE SECURITIES OFFERED BY FULLPAC ARE HIGHLY SPECULATIVE. INVESTING IN SHARES OF FULLPAC INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISKS. THE INVESTMENT IS SUITABLE ONLY FOR PERSONS WHO CAN AFFORD TO LOSE THEIR ENTIRE INVESTMENT. NO PUBLIC MARKET CURRENTLY EXISTS FOR THE SECURITIES, AND IF A PUBLIC MARKET DEVELOPS FOLLOWING THE OFFERING, IT MAY NOT CONTINUE.

THE FINAL OFFERING CIRCULAR MAY ALSO BE OBTAINED BY VISITING THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT SEC.GOV. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING RISK FACTORS RELATED TO THE OFFERING AND THE COMPANY, INCLUDING THOSE RELATED TO THE BUSINESS, GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, AND THE OFFERING IN GENERAL, CAN BE FOUND IN THE SECTION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR ENTITLED “RISK FACTORS.”

INVESTORS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE FINAL OFFERING CIRCULAR AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE INVESTING AS THEY CONTAIN, OR WILL CONTAIN, IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE OFFERING.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of “forward-looking” terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are “forward-looking” statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company’s proposed public listing on Nasdaq, the Company’s growth trajectory and evolution of its products and campaigns. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions and the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made.

We have based these “forward-looking” statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such “forward-looking” statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these “forward-looking” statements.

Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these “forward-looking” statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any of these statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of these statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company Contact

GOTV Investor Relations

ir@gotv.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@gotv.com

Attachment