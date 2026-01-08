FullPAC Launches Govt.com to Streamline Constituent Outreach Following Strategic Asset Acquisition from Govtext, LLC

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Company to Leverage Industry-Leading Voter Outreach Platform to Expand Government Communications and Accelerate Growth

FullPAC, Inc. (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a premier nonpartisan campaign technology provider for more than 5,000 U.S. political organizations, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of key assets from Govtext, LLC. Building on this milestone, FullPAC is launching Govt.com, a purpose-built platform designed to enable federal, state, and local elected officials to communicate with constituents more efficiently, consistently, and at scale.

“Govt.com represents the natural evolution of our proven infrastructure, bridging the gap between campaign innovation and government efficiency,” said FullPAC’s Chief Executive Officer, Travis Trawick. “By leveraging the same robust technology that powers and drives nationwide campaigns, we believe we are equipping public servants with superior tools to foster transparent, real-time engagement with their communities, ultimately strengthening American democratic participation at every level.”

The launch of Govt.com marks a pivotal step in FullPAC’s vertical expansion strategy. Having established a foundational position in high-volume, highly regulated campaign environments, the Company is now extending its footprint into government communications between elected officials and their constituents. FullPAC expects its experience in large-scale civic engagement to support a resilient, scalable infrastructure, spanning politics, governance, and related regulated sectors.

In contrast to the cyclical nature of campaign outreach, government communications occur more consistently throughout the year. The Company expects this dynamic to contribute to greater operational continuity and revenue smoothing, particularly as election cycles lengthen and engagement increases in off-cycle or down-ballot races.

FullPAC has previously announced its intention to pursue a Nasdaq listing under the ticker symbol “GOTV,” subject to approval, capitalizing on the unprecedented spending projected for the 2026 midterm elections. A limited number of GOTV shares are currently available for purchase at $5.00 per share on GOTV.com through the Company’s ongoing Regulation A offering, providing investors with direct access to the technology infrastructure supporting modern civic engagement.

For more information, to register, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit Govt.com.

About FullPAC, Inc.



FullPAC, Inc., through its subsidiary, RoboCent, Inc., is a leading technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Backed by leading institutional investors, including 32 Ventures and Stripe Capital, the Company’s platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com .

Voting is the foundation of democracy. For those who believe in the American Dream, GOTV represents an opportunity to invest in the infrastructure behind it.

Learn more and buy GOTV shares online at: GOTV.com .

