FullPAC to Participate in Campaigns & Elections’ Postscript: Road to the Midterms Conference

Chairman & CEO Travis Trawick to speak ahead of closing Campaigns & Elections’ panel titled Off-Year Insights: One Big Lesson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. , (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a leading nonpartisan campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 political organizations and nonprofits, today announced it will be participating in Campaigns & Elections’ Postscript: Road to the Midterms Conference, taking place December 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

The 2025 Election Postscript Conference brings together campaign professionals, strategists and industry leaders for a focused look at what is working and what is not, as the political world turns toward the 2026 midterms. Attendees will join in sessions examining campaign decision-making across digital media, technology, direct mail and field operations. The program features real-world case studies and high-level conversations on the tactics shaping the path to 2026.

FullPAC Founder & Chief Executive Officer Travis Trawick will deliver a five-minute talk ahead of the event’s closing panel. His remarks will highlight strategic lessons emerging from 2025 off-year campaigns, offering key takeaways and innovations from races across the country.

This year’s conference arrives amid unprecedented political advertising investment. As Campaigns & Elections recently reported , political ad spending is expected to hit a record-setting $10.8 billion in the 2026 cycle. According to the publication’s coverage of new AdImpact projections, “We anticipate record spending across all race types due to the highly competitive national environment, with congressional spending specifically set to reach new heights.” The analysis also highlights a more than 20 percent increase in projected midterm spending compared to 2022.

The growth is being driven by strong broadcast television investment and the rapid rise of connected TV, which AdImpact forecasts will reach nearly $2.5 billion next year. Early spending is already breaking previous records, with nearly $900 million recorded before the end of August, propelled by competitive gubernatorial primaries, earlier congressional activity and aggressive down-ballot investments.

FullPAC’s presence at Postscript reflects the Company’s commitment to engaging with the broader campaign community and contributing to the national conversation on data-driven voter communication during what is expected to be the most expensive midterm cycle in history.

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc., through its subsidiary, RoboCent, is a leading technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Backed by leading institutional investors, including 32 Ventures, the company's platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of “forward-looking” terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are “forward-looking” statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s proposed public listing on a national securities exchange, the Company’s growth trajectory and evolution of its products and campaigns. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

We have based these “forward-looking” statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such “forward-looking” statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these “forward-looking” statements.

Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these “forward-looking” statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any of these statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of these statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company Contact

GOTV Investor Relations

ir@gotv.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman

media@gotv.com

Attachment