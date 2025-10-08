Follow the Yellow Brick Road: JAKKS Pacific Debuts Adorable The Wizard of Oz Product Line

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, invites fans to step into the magical Land of Oz with the launch of a charming new line of The Wizard of Oz dress-up, role play, and petite doll play products. Available exclusively at Walmart, the collection brings the timeless characters and iconic moments of the classic film to life through imaginative costumes, detailed accessories, and beautifully crafted petite dolls, offering fans of all ages a chance to recreate their favorite scenes from the film.

The enchanting The Wizard of Oz Dorothy Dress Up Set perfectly encapsulates the classic dress from the 1939 film. A must have for any true fan, the set features the iconic blue and white checked pinafore style dress with puffed sleeves, button details, and trim, and comes with two matching blue ribbon hair bow accessories. The Dorothy Dress Up Set is available for $19.97 in size 4-6X.

The perfect pairing for the Dorothy Dress Up Set, The Wizard of Oz Dorothy Accessory Set features all the essentials to complete her look. The set includes Dorothy’s signature soft goods wicker basket with a pancake plush Toto companion and a pair of Ruby Red Slippers that add the ultimate finishing touch for a head-to-toe transformation. The accessory set is available for $19.97.

Also available is The Wizard of Oz Petite Dolls Collection, a stunning collector’s set designed to celebrate Dorothy and her companions from the film. Each six-inch doll is crafted with soft fashions and rooted hair, capturing the charm and personality of the beloved characters. The set features Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion, bringing the timeless story to life in a way that will delight both collectors and fans of all ages. The collection is available for $34.97.

"For decades, The Wizard of Oz has inspired audiences with its imaginative story, lovable characters, and unforgettable moments," said Debbie Haag, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. "This enchanting new collection will give fans the opportunity to bring Dorothy and her friends into their everyday play. From dress-up and role play to beautifully detailed petite dolls, this line captures the Land of Oz in a way that will delight a new generation while honoring a true classic."

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

