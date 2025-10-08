Egnyte to Share New Intelligent Data Environment Capabilities at Procore Groundbreak

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, will showcase the latest enhancements to its AI-powered cloud collaboration platform for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry at this year’s Procore Groundbreak in Houston, TX.

Egnyte is transforming data management to enable smarter, more secure, and more efficient project workflows for the industry. Its user-friendly platform unifies project files, RFIs, submittals, designs, financials, and more into a seamless, AI-powered environment for informed decision-making and efficient project management. The company recently launched a no-code AI agent builder and a pair of AEC AI agents tailored to solve the unique problems of the industry and bring intuitive AI features into the hands of end users.

Egnyte’s newest AEC AI agents include:

Specifications Analyst , allowing users to quickly discover viable solutions by transforming specification documents into source data. Smart filters pinpoint key sections and gather extracted data across the spec divisions.

, allowing users to quickly discover viable solutions by transforming specification documents into source data. Smart filters pinpoint key sections and gather extracted data across the spec divisions. Building Code Analyst, consolidating codebooks into a unified source of truth so users can quickly find, compare, and check requirements and receive consistent AI-powered answers.

“We’re excited to highlight our latest industry-specific AI innovations and our seamless integration with Procore this year at Groundbreak,” said Kevin Soohoo, senior director of AEC at Egnyte. “These features further integrate Egnyte file management and Procore project execution so construction teams can easily sync files, share the latest information with field teams, and leverage Egnyte’s governance features on Procore data. It’s a connected ecosystem where collaboration, intelligence, and governance come together in one AI-powered platform, empowering internal and external teams to truly build together.”

To learn more about these features through live demos, hands-on product tours, and more, visit the Egnyte booth (#637) or attend Egnyte’s session AI in Construction: Driving Productivity and Smarter Decision-Making featuring Satyam Verma, Construction Practice Leader at Egnyte, to your agenda, on Wednesday, Oct 15 at 2:00 p.m CDT in Room 362A.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

Media Contact: