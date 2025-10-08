Peer To Peer Network Provides Investor Update on MOBICARD™ 2.0 & Intelligence Labs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOPD) today announced key corporate updates highlighting progress with its MOBICARD™ platform and the launch of its new artificial intelligence division, Intelligence Labs.

MOBICARD™ Update

The MOBICARD™ 1.5 beta phase will conclude in Q4, marking an important milestone ahead of the full launch of MOBICARD™ 2.0 in early 2026. With three granted patents and 19 material claims, MOBICARD™ is uniquely positioned in the $300 billion digital business card market projected by 2030. The Company is preparing enterprise client deals to accelerate adoption upon launch and has already begun planning for the next evolution, MOBICARD™ 3.0.

Intelligence Labs Update

Peer To Peer Network has launched PTOPD Intelligence Labs, a new division focused on delivering scalable AI-powered B2B solutions. Multiple product architectures have been finalized, and discussions are underway with a strategic development partner to expedite go-to-market initiatives. The division is also actively pursuing enterprise partnerships and licensing opportunities to accelerate adoption across key industries. These efforts position PTOPD to expand its market footprint while generating new revenue streams and strategic growth opportunities.

Key Progress and Expectations

MOBICARD™ 1.5 beta ending in Q4 2025

MOBICARD™ 2.0 launch targeted for early 2026

Enterprise client rollout and adoption strategy in motion

Planning for MOBICARD™ 3.0 development

Three U.S. patents with 19 material claims protecting core technology

New version of www.ptopnetwork.com launching within 7–10 days

launching within 7–10 days Intelligence Labs advancing AI architectures, partnerships, and licensing opportunities



CEO Statement

Joshua Sodaitis, CEO of Peer To Peer Network, said:

“PTOP is at the start of a powerful growth phase. With MOBICARD™ and Intelligence Labs advancing in parallel, we’re building momentum that the market hasn’t yet priced in. The road ahead is full of opportunity, and PTOP V2.0 is just getting started.”

“We were the first digital business card in the app stores. I am literally the inventor of the digital business card or “Electronic Interactive Business Card Mobile Software System with Customer Relationship Management Database” Patent# 1616,368, with over 19 unique claims. A Utility Patent good for 25 years. We also have 1 other granted utility patent covering it as well. This wasn’t just innovation it was protection, leverage, and opportunity. What this means is every serious player in the digital business card industry will soon have two choices – work with us and come under my leadership and benefit from our leadership, patents, and stock upside potential. Or compete against us and risk being shut down and put out of business for infringement.”

“As momentum builds, we believe PTOP’s current valuation doesn’t yet reflect the scale of what’s coming next. This is the perfect time in our opinion for new shareholders to get involved before the next wave of growth unfolds.”

About Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOPD)

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOPD) is a publicly traded technology company and the inventor of the patented MOBICARD™ digital business card system, the platform that enables users to instantly share, track, and analyze networking connections in real time. With multiple granted U.S. patents and the launch of its AI division Intelligence Labs, PTOPD is positioned to lead the evolution of digital networking, mobile data sharing, and business automation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated launch of MOBICARD™ 2.0, adoption by corporate users, development and commercialization of AI solutions through Intelligence Labs, and potential growth opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Peer to Peer Network undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.