Adlib and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI Data Accuracy & Automation Solutions to the Public Sector

TORONTO and RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlib Software, the AI-enabled data accuracy and automation leader for regulated industries, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Adlib’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading document transformation and AI-powered data extraction solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) contract.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to bring our AI-driven data automation platform to Government agencies and Public Sector organizations across North America,” said Chris Huff, CEO of Adlib. “Carahsoft’s proven track record in Government IT distribution and their strong ecosystem of reseller partners will allow us to help more agencies unlock the full value of their unstructured data, accelerate modernization initiatives and increase trust in AI outputs by delivering premier data accuracy at scale.”

With Adlib, Government agencies can:

Accelerate AI Adoption: Deliver high-quality, structured inputs to Large Language Models (LLMs) to ensure reliable, explainable AI results.

Deliver high-quality, structured inputs to Large Language Models (LLMs) to ensure reliable, explainable AI results. Automate Document-Driven Workflows: Replace manual data entry and validation with intelligent, no-code workflows that classify, extract and transform content.

Replace manual data entry and validation with intelligent, no-code workflows that classify, extract and transform content. Improve Decision-Making Speed: Convert decades of archival records into searchable, structured data to drive faster insights and improve citizen services.

Convert decades of archival records into searchable, structured data to drive faster insights and improve citizen services. Ensure Regulatory Compliance: Produce audit-ready records with complete traceability, digital signatures, redaction and adherence to NARA, FedRAMP and FIPS standards.

“With the addition of Adlib’s platform to our portfolio, Carahsoft and our reseller partners can help our Government customers overcome one of the biggest barriers to digital transformation: unstructured document chaos,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Adlib’s technology is a force multiplier for AI strategies, ensuring agencies can trust the data fueling their AI models, streamline compliance and reduce manual workloads.”

Adlib’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Adlib@carahsoft.com; or explore Adlib’s solutions here.

About Adlib Software

Adlib Software is the global leader in AI-enabled document workflow automation and data accuracy, purpose-built for highly regulated, document-intensive industries. For over 20 years, Adlib has helped organizations unlock the true value of unstructured information by transforming complex documents into precise, structured, AI-ready data. Adlib’s advanced extraction, classification, and validation capabilities deliver best-in-class data quality to improve AI trust, reduce risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and accelerate digital transformation. Learn more at www.adlibsoftware.com.

Contact

Katerina Gavrikova

(866) 991-1705

Marketing@adlibsoftware.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com