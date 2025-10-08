zerohash Powers Public’s Expansion into Expanded Crypto Tools

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading crypto and stablecoin as-a-service platform, today announced that it has been selected as the crypto trading provider for Public , the platform for long-term investing.

By partnering with zerohash, Public is able to roll out exciting updates to its crypto offering, including 24/7 trading with expanded order types, a broader selection of tokens, and the ability to more freely transfer crypto on-chain in and out of accounts. As Public continues to build more sophisticated investing tools for long term investors, driven by data and AI, the company has chosen zerohash to provide the flexibility and rigor needed to deliver the best experience in crypto.

This announcement comes shortly following zerohash's recent $104M Series D-2 fundraise, led by Interactive Brokers with participation from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Apollo Global, and others. This raise, which brought total funding to $275M and helped propel the company to unicorn status, further positions zerohash as the leading infrastructure powering crypto, stablecoins, and tokenization for global enterprises.

“We built our infrastructure platform for companies like Public that are truly raising the bar for sophisticated retail investors,” said Edward Woodford, co-founder and CEO of zerohash. “As more sophisticated tools become central to how investors approach crypto markets, stability, scale, and flexibility are critical. We’re proud to partner with Public to deliver just that.”

“Partnering with zerohash allows us to expand our crypto capabilities to ensure we continue to offer a crypto product that meets the needs of serious investors,” said Stephen Sikes, COO of Public. ”On Public, members can build diversified portfolios from equities to fixed income to crypto, and zerohash helps us offer our members a much improved crypto investing experience.”

About zerohash:

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, see here .

zerohash has ~200 employees around the globe, with offices in New York, Chicago, North Carolina and Amsterdam.

About Public:

Public is a platform for long-term investing. Investors use AI and a vast variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

