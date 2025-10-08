Heat Exchanger Market Poised at USD 23.54B by 2030, Amid Rising Energy-Efficiency Focus, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heat exchanger market, valued at USD 18.28 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 23.54 billion by 2030, growing at a 5.19% CAGR during the forecast period (2025 – 2030). According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the heat exchanger market continues to expand steadily, driven by demand from sectors such as oil & gas, HVAC, power generation, chemicals, and food processing. The growth trajectory reflects how industries are optimizing heat transfer processes to reduce energy consumption and improve operational performance.

The adoption of compact and corrosion-resistant exchangers is increasing across process industries. Innovations in materials such as stainless steel, titanium, and nickel alloys are enabling higher efficiency and longer operational life. Meanwhile, the shift toward modular and custom-designed units allows better adaptability across varied industrial setups.

Current and Emerging Trends in the Heat Exchanger Market

Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency Across Sectors

Governments and industries worldwide are focusing on minimizing energy wastage, which has led to a surge in demand for efficient heat recovery systems. Heat exchangers enable significant energy savings by recovering waste heat from industrial processes and redirecting it into operations.

Growth in LNG and Cryogenic Applications

With the global increase in LNG production and export capacity, demand for cryogenic heat exchangers is witnessing notable growth. These systems, designed to handle extremely low temperatures, are vital in gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage operations.

Expansion of District Cooling and HVAC Applications

Urban infrastructure growth and rising temperatures in regions such as the GCC and Southeast Asia are accelerating investments in district cooling projects. Plate and frame heat exchangers, known for their compact design and high efficiency, are increasingly being deployed in commercial and residential HVAC systems to meet rising cooling needs.

Adoption of Advanced and Compact Designs

Manufacturers are focusing on compact heat exchanger designs like micro-channel and printed circuit types, which offer higher thermal performance and reduced space requirements.

To explore comprehensive insights on heat exchanger market size, detailed segmentation, and competitive strategies, read more about the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heat-exchanger-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Segmentation of Heat Exchanger

By Type

Shell and Tube

Plate and Frame (Gasketed Plate, Brazed Plate, Welded Plate)

Air-Cooled (Fin and Tube, Plate-Fin, Micro-Channel)

Regenerative (Rotary and Plate)

Printed Circuit

Others (Double-Pipe, Spiral, Coaxial)

By Material of Construction

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Non-Ferrous (Copper, Aluminum)

Exotic Alloys (Titanium, Nickel, Hastelloy)

Polymers and Composites (PTFE, Graphite, Ceramic)

By Flow Arrangement

Counter-Current

Parallel

Cross-Flow

Hybrid/Multi-Pass

By End-Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Power Generation (incl. Nuclear)

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Water and Waste-Water Treatment

Other Industries (Automotive and Transportation, Metallurgy, Mining, HVACR, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology)

Heat Exchanger Market Leadership Insights

Leading companies are focusing on enhancing product durability, expanding their regional footprints, and offering tailored solutions for industrial end users. Key market players include:

Alfa Laval AB

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Danfoss A/S

API Heat Transfer Inc.

Hisaka Works Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

SPX Flow Inc.

GEA Group AG

HRS Heat exchangers Ltd.

Browse Key Players Analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heat-exchanger-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Efficiency and Sustainability at the Core of Market Growth

The heat exchanger market is set for steady growth as industries increasingly adopt solutions that reduce energy consumption and operational costs. The convergence of stricter emission norms, industrial modernization, and renewable energy integration continues to elevate the demand for advanced thermal management systems.

Explore Related Reports:

Electric Motor Market: The electric motor market report is segmented by motor type (DC motor, AC motor, and others), output power rating (fractional horsepower, and others), voltage (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage), application (industrial machinery, hvac and refrigeration, and others), end-use industry (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Get Full Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-motor-sales-market?utm_source=globenewswire

ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, Regal Rexnord Corporation, and WEG S.A. are the major companies operating in this market. Read more about companies active in electric motors at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-motor-sales-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market: The heat recovery steam generator market report is segmented by design (horizontal drum HRSG, vertical drum HRSG, and once-through HRSG), end user (power plants, oil and gas facilities, chemical and fertilizer plants, metal and mining, pulp and paper, and more), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market sizes and forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

Get Full Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heat-recovery-steam-generator-market?utm_source=globenewswire

General Electric (GE Vernova), Siemens Energy AG, Mitsubishi Power, Thermax Ltd., and Nooter/Eriksen are the major companies operating in this market. Read more about companies active in heat recovery steam generator at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heat-recovery-steam-generator-market/companies

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.