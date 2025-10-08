Heat Exchanger Market Poised at USD 23.54B by 2030, Amid Rising Energy-Efficiency Focus, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heat exchanger market, valued at USD 18.28 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 23.54 billion by 2030, growing at a 5.19% CAGR during the forecast period (2025 – 2030). According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the heat exchanger market continues to expand steadily, driven by demand from sectors such as oil & gas, HVAC, power generation, chemicals, and food processing. The growth trajectory reflects how industries are optimizing heat transfer processes to reduce energy consumption and improve operational performance.
The adoption of compact and corrosion-resistant exchangers is increasing across process industries. Innovations in materials such as stainless steel, titanium, and nickel alloys are enabling higher efficiency and longer operational life. Meanwhile, the shift toward modular and custom-designed units allows better adaptability across varied industrial setups.
Current and Emerging Trends in the Heat Exchanger Market
Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency Across Sectors
Governments and industries worldwide are focusing on minimizing energy wastage, which has led to a surge in demand for efficient heat recovery systems. Heat exchangers enable significant energy savings by recovering waste heat from industrial processes and redirecting it into operations.
Growth in LNG and Cryogenic Applications
With the global increase in LNG production and export capacity, demand for cryogenic heat exchangers is witnessing notable growth. These systems, designed to handle extremely low temperatures, are vital in gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage operations.
Expansion of District Cooling and HVAC Applications
Urban infrastructure growth and rising temperatures in regions such as the GCC and Southeast Asia are accelerating investments in district cooling projects. Plate and frame heat exchangers, known for their compact design and high efficiency, are increasingly being deployed in commercial and residential HVAC systems to meet rising cooling needs.
Adoption of Advanced and Compact Designs
Manufacturers are focusing on compact heat exchanger designs like micro-channel and printed circuit types, which offer higher thermal performance and reduced space requirements.
To explore comprehensive insights on heat exchanger market size, detailed segmentation, and competitive strategies, read more about the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heat-exchanger-market?utm_source=globenewswire
Segmentation of Heat Exchanger
By Type
- Shell and Tube
- Plate and Frame (Gasketed Plate, Brazed Plate, Welded Plate)
- Air-Cooled (Fin and Tube, Plate-Fin, Micro-Channel)
- Regenerative (Rotary and Plate)
- Printed Circuit
- Others (Double-Pipe, Spiral, Coaxial)
By Material of Construction
- Stainless Steel
- Carbon Steel
- Non-Ferrous (Copper, Aluminum)
- Exotic Alloys (Titanium, Nickel, Hastelloy)
- Polymers and Composites (PTFE, Graphite, Ceramic)
By Flow Arrangement
- Counter-Current
- Parallel
- Cross-Flow
- Hybrid/Multi-Pass
By End-Use Industry
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Power Generation (incl. Nuclear)
- Food and Beverage
- Pulp and Paper
- Water and Waste-Water Treatment
- Other Industries (Automotive and Transportation, Metallurgy, Mining, HVACR, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology)
Heat Exchanger Market Leadership Insights
Leading companies are focusing on enhancing product durability, expanding their regional footprints, and offering tailored solutions for industrial end users. Key market players include:
- Alfa Laval AB
- Kelvion Holding GmbH
- Danfoss A/S
- API Heat Transfer Inc.
- Hisaka Works Ltd.
- Xylem Inc.
- SPX Flow Inc.
- GEA Group AG
- HRS Heat exchangers Ltd.
Browse Key Players Analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heat-exchanger-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire
Efficiency and Sustainability at the Core of Market Growth
The heat exchanger market is set for steady growth as industries increasingly adopt solutions that reduce energy consumption and operational costs. The convergence of stricter emission norms, industrial modernization, and renewable energy integration continues to elevate the demand for advanced thermal management systems.
Explore Related Reports:
Electric Motor Market: The electric motor market report is segmented by motor type (DC motor, AC motor, and others), output power rating (fractional horsepower, and others), voltage (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage), application (industrial machinery, hvac and refrigeration, and others), end-use industry (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Get Full Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-motor-sales-market?utm_source=globenewswire
ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, Regal Rexnord Corporation, and WEG S.A. are the major companies operating in this market. Read more about companies active in electric motors at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-motor-sales-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire
Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market: The heat recovery steam generator market report is segmented by design (horizontal drum HRSG, vertical drum HRSG, and once-through HRSG), end user (power plants, oil and gas facilities, chemical and fertilizer plants, metal and mining, pulp and paper, and more), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market sizes and forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).
Get Full Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heat-recovery-steam-generator-market?utm_source=globenewswire
General Electric (GE Vernova), Siemens Energy AG, Mitsubishi Power, Thermax Ltd., and Nooter/Eriksen are the major companies operating in this market. Read more about companies active in heat recovery steam generator at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heat-recovery-steam-generator-market/companies
About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.