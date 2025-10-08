RFID Market Size to Grow USD 33.38 Billion by 2033 Due to the Rising Demand for Real-time Asset Tracking Across Industries | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFID Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The RFID Market size was valued at USD 14.87 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 33.38 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.66% during 2026-2033.”

Increasing Adoption of RFID for Smart Supply Chain to Augment Market Growth

The increasing demand for supply chain optimization, inventory control, and real-time asset tracking is propelling the RFID industry. RFID solutions are being adopted by companies in the retail, healthcare, logistics, and industrial sectors in order to improve operational efficiency, lower human error, and decrease losses. Making better decisions is made possible by integration with cloud-based analytics and the Internet of Things. The accuracy, range, and endurance of UHF and HF tags are further enhanced by technological developments, which encourage their wider use.

Opportunities are presented by the RFID market's growth into new industries, such as industrial automation, smart healthcare, and automobiles. RFID's potential for supply chain transparency, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics is improved by the growing use of IoT, AI, and blockchain technology.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.87 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 33.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.66% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Tags, Readers, Software & Services)

• By Application (Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrial, Government and Others)

• By Frequency (Low Frequency (LF), High Frequency (HF) and Ultra-High Frequency (UHF))

• By System (Active RFID System and Passive RFID System)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

Tags led the market with a 54.67% share in 2025E due to their extensive use in inventory management, asset tracking, and retail operations. Readers are the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 12.30% driven by technological advancements and increasing deployment in automated warehouses, logistics, and healthcare applications.

By Application

Readers dominated the market with a 46.82% share in 2025E as they are essential for scanning and capturing data from tags. Healthcare is the fastest-growing application, registering a CAGR of 11.67% driven by the need for patient tracking, asset management, and medical equipment monitoring.

By Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) led the market with a 59.10% share in 2025E and is also the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 12.34%. The segment’s growth is propelling due to its long read range, high speed, and suitability for large-scale applications.

By System

Passive RFID systems held the largest share at 71.40% in 2025E due to their lower cost, ease of deployment, and extensive adoption in retail, supply chain, and asset tracking. Active RFID systems are the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.72% fueled by increasing demand for real-time location tracking, long-range communication, and critical asset monitoring in logistics, healthcare, and industrial environments.

North America Accounted for the Dominant Market Share of 39.45% in 2025E; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 11.33% over 2026-2033

In 2025E North America dominated the RFID Market and accounted for 39.45% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the high adoption in retail, healthcare, and logistics. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the RFID Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 11.33% due to growing adoption in retail, logistics, and industrial automation.

Recent News:

In 2025, Zebra expanded its portfolio by acquiring Elo Touch Solutions, enhancing its presence in retail and self-service kiosks. The company continues to invest in research and development to strengthen its market position in the RFID industry.

