DigitalNet.ai Throws Down Enterprise AI Gauntlet with Official Launch

BETHESDA, Md. and NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalNet.ai, a newly formed leader in enterprise artificial intelligence solutions, today announced its official launch following the acquisitions of Harmonic AI, Zillion Technologies and Axis Group. Under the leadership of renowned technology entrepreneur Dr. Ken Bajaj, DigitalNet.ai aims to redefine the enterprise AI landscape by empowering organizations to tackle their most complex challenges with persona-based agentic AI. The company provides secure, scalable, end-to-end AI solutions, integrating deep expertise in data analytics, digital transformation and cybersecurity with its advanced enterprise AI platform to accelerate transformation for commercial and government clients.

“Enterprise clients are seeking AI partners who deliver comprehensive, secure and industry-specific solutions without the limitations often imposed by competitors,” said Dr. Bajaj, CEO of DigitalNet.ai. “We envision a future where AI augments human potential as a true collaborator. Our mission is to make AI-powered business transformation faster, more effective and accessible for all commercial and government organizations, no matter where they are in their AI journey. By uniting the strengths of Harmonic AI, Zillion and Axis, DigitalNet.ai brings together the full range of expertise necessary to design, implement and scale AI across vertical markets including healthcare, financial services, insurance, energy and government.”

Industry analysts project the enterprise agentic AI market will grow to tens of billions of dollars by 2032. Yet, more than 40% of agentic AI projects risk failure due to inflated expectations, prohibitive costs, labor shortages and uncertain returns on investment. DigitalNet.ai addresses these challenges by enabling organizations to leverage agentic AI intelligently, efficiently, securely and responsibly. The company’s approach supports rapid development of transparent, human-in-the-loop solutions that integrate with existing systems—eliminating the need for costly and disruptive data overhauls—and delivering measurable value at every step.

DigitalNet.ai introduces more than 2,000 pre-built, persona-based cognitive agents that can be trained in minutes, enabling organizations to collaborate with persistent, human-like intelligence. These agents demonstrate advanced decision-making, communication styles and adaptability. In turn, clients see up to 40% faster time-to-value, a 35% increase in innovation and substantial long-term efficiency gains over traditional AI implementations.

Widely regarded as one of the most successful technology services entrepreneurs of the past four decades, Dr. Bajaj has founded and scaled market-leading IT platforms at the onset of every major technology adoption curve—from networking, e-commerce, mobile and cloud to now enterprise AI. His career began as a leader of EDS alongside H. Ross Perot, subsequently founding companies including AppNet, iNet, DigitalNet, and DMI, which were built in partnership with top-tier financial sponsors such as GTCR and Goldman Sachs, creating billions of dollars of equity value.

DigitalNet.ai was formed through a partnership between Dr. Bajaj and Ulysses Management, a New York–based private investment firm. “Ulysses has a long history of backing founder-led companies at transformational moments,” said Sanjeev Thakrar, Managing Director of Ulysses Management. “DigitalNet.ai is purpose-built to meet the next great enterprise technology challenge: enabling organizations to adopt AI in a secure, scalable way that delivers measurable business outcomes.”

With 1,150 professionals worldwide, including over 300 AI and data specialists, DigitalNet.ai unites three founder-owned businesses with highly complementary capabilities: Harmonic AI’s JanusAI™ agentic platform, Zillion’s digital transformation capabilities and cybersecurity expertise, and Axis Group’s data analytics and business intelligence services, supporting a roster of tier-1 clients across commercial and federal sectors.

Founders of all three acquired companies are retaining meaningful equity stakes in DigitalNet.ai, reflecting their conviction in the company’s long-term strategy. “This combination creates a differentiated company,” said Paul Barnett, Senior Managing Director at Ulysses. “Together, these businesses give DigitalNet.ai the breadth and depth to deliver end-to-end AI solutions that are tailored to specific vertical markets — from financial services and healthcare to government and energy.”

About DigitalNet.ai

DigitalNet.ai is an enterprise AI enablement leader delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial and government clients. Through its proprietary JanusAI™ agentic platform and a unified set of services in digital transformation, data analytics, and cybersecurity, Digitalnet.ai empowers organizations to harness the power of AI securely, responsibly and at scale. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, the company operates nine worldwide offices across the United States, and in Asia, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.digitalnet.ai.

About Ulysses Management

Ulysses Management LLC is a New York-based private investment firm. Ulysses is the successor to Odyssey Partners, the pioneering hedge fund founded in 1982 by Jack Nash and Leon Levy and led by Joshua Nash today. The private capital group of Ulysses focuses on middle-market businesses across end-markets, partnering with founders and executives to build long-term value. For more information, visit www.ulyssesmgmt.com.

