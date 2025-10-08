Aggreko Continues Commitment to Veterans as Three-Time PGA HOPE Sponsor

HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announced that for the third consecutive year, the company is a proud sponsor of PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week . As a “Veteran Sponsor” for the five-day event, Aggreko supported a Veteran to attend the event’s activities from October 8 - 13, hosted by Congressional Country Club in Washington, D.C.

Every year, twenty PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) graduates are invited from a pool of nominees across the country to participate in the event. Throughout the week, attendees receive golf instruction from PGA of America Golf Professionals and wellness training from the Cohen Veterans Network. The wellness training covers topics from social media, public speaking, stress management, mental health, and more. As PGA HOPE Ambassadors, attendees return to their home PGA of America Sections to help other Veterans acclimate to civilian life, using what they learned during Wellness Week.

“Supporting the Veteran community has been an ongoing commitment at Aggreko, as we’re proud to honor their contributions to both our country and our company,” said Stephen Saal, Aggreko North America’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are pleased to support PGA HOPE’s mission again this year, and the organization’s work to demonstrate how golf can be an ideal activity for helping Veterans reintegrate into their home communities. Good luck to all the members of the armed forces participating in this year’s PGA HOPE National Golf and Wellness Week!”

PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active-Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program introduces golf through a developmental 6-8 week curriculum, led by PGA of America Golf Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency.



PGA HOPE is celebrating 10 years of impact, aided by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which enables direct referrals to the PGA HOPE program as a form of therapy.

“PGA HOPE’s mission is to positively impact Veterans’ and active-duty military service members’ lives through the power of golf, and we are thankful to have the support of companies like Aggreko that share that mission,” said Chris Nowak, PGA HOPE Military & Veteran Liaison. “For this year’s PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week, we look forward to welcoming a new group of Veterans for golf instruction and wellness training, including one supported through Aggreko’s generosity for the third year.”

Aggreko’s support of PGA HOPE continues the company’s commitment to supporting Veterans. The energy solutions provider has an established history of recruiting specifically from the Veteran population, as many of the positions at the company benefit from the specialized skill set and cultural values of Veterans. The company actively works to support Veteran employees and find new opportunities to grow their number.

To learn more about PGA HOPE and how to support the initiative, visit https://www.pgahope.com/ .

To learn more about Aggreko’s programs supporting Veterans and open positions at the company that are a good fit for Veterans, visit https://careers.aggreko.com/na/en-us/veterans .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in energy solutions, providing rapidly deployable, modular power and temperature control solutions for however long they’re needed.

We’re highly skilled sector specialists, bringing together our proprietary application know-how and engineering capability to deliver efficient, reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

With experience of working in the most demanding environments, we’re available for customers when they need us most, from emergency critical services to longer term energy solutions.

We’re continually investing in more sustainable products, fuels and services to make greener solutions accessible to customers, helping them wherever they are on their energy transition journey.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at Home | Aggreko .

About PGA HOPE

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org , follow @PGAHOPE on Instagram , X and find us on Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37f488f4-cda6-4cc4-adfa-9ba06292af72