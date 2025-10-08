BTCC Exchange Connects Crypto's Elite at Exclusive Poolside Sync Party Following TOKEN2049 Singapore

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, brought together crypto's most influential voices for an exclusive Poolside Sync evening at the prestigious Poolside Rooftop Lounge of QT Singapore on October 3, 2025. The invitation-only event served as the perfect finale to TOKEN2049 Singapore, gathering an elite circle of top-tier crypto KOLs and community leaders in an atmosphere that seamlessly blended luxury with meaningful connection.

Sponsored by AWS and Megazone Cloud, with media support from MetaEra, PANews, TechFlow, 吴说, and ChainCatcher, the event showcased BTCC's commitment to gathering the brightest minds that shape the future of Web3.

As Singapore's skyline glowed at sunset, guests were treated to an immersive experience that featured live performances by DJ Nicole Alexa Choo, a renowned Singapore DJ influencer with over 150,000 social media followers, alongside free-flow premium wines and signature cocktails, and an interactive 360° video booth that captured the night's electric energy. The carefully curated atmosphere encouraged organic conversations and connections among crypto's most influential thought leaders.

"The energy at Poolside Sync was incredible," said Erik Gjergji, Head of Business Development at BTCC. "There's something special about bringing people together with that stunning Singapore cityscape in the background; it really sets the tone for the evening. We wanted to create a space where the crypto community could actually connect and build real relationships. When you watch KOLs have genuine conversations, you can feel that these weren't just casual meetups. These are the connections that lead to real collaborations down the line."

Throughout the evening, guests received BTCC merchandise as a memento of the night. The Poolside Sync Party brought together cryptocurrency and lifestyle and highlighted BTCC's commitment to authentic community experiences in the Web3 space.

The celebration capped off a remarkable TOKEN2049 week for BTCC, which saw the company announce plans to triple its global workforce and surpass the 10 million user milestone. BTCC's Head of Operations, Alex Hung, noted that BTCC is "building for the long term", and events like Poolside Sync demonstrate that this vision extends beyond platform progress to the relationships that will define crypto's future.

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange that serves over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

