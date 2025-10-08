Agile Project Management Software Market to Hit USD 14,711 Million in 2032 Amid Rising Adoption of Agile Methodologies

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agile Project Management Software Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5,915.2 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14,711 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2025 to 2032. The agile project management software market encompasses software solutions specifically developed to facilitate and implement agile methodologies in project management. These tools are designed to address the distinct requirements of agile teams, providing functionalities such as sprint planning, backlog management, task tracking, team collaboration, and real-time progress reporting.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5854

Global Agile Project Management Software Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global agile project management software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% between 2025 and 2032, reaching USD 5,915.2 Mn in 2025 and USD 14,711 Mn by 2032.

Demand is expected to remain high for cloud-based agile project management software, with the target segment accounting for a 58% market share in 2025.

SMEs are slated to account for a prominent global agile project management software market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 46.9% in 2025, is projected to maintain its dominance over the global market.

Europe is set to remain the second-largest market for agile project management software solutions, capturing a 21.9% share in 2025

Increasing Adoption of Agile Methodologies Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest agile project management software market analysis highlights key factors driving industry growth. Rising adoption of agile methodologies is one such prominent growth factor.

Organizations in the contemporary world are increasingly embracing agile frameworks for their flexibility, iterative workflows, and improved efficiency. This, in turn, creates a strong need for specialized software to manage these processes effectively.

Agile project management software is designed to support agile methodologies by enabling teams to break down large projects into small, iterative cycles. These tools facilitate flexible planning, collaborative work, continuous feedback, and iterative development.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5854

High Costs and Resistance to Change Limiting Market Growth

The global agile project management software market outlook looks bright. However, resistance to organizational change and high implementation costs might limit market expansion to some extent over the forecast period.

Many organizations struggle to shift from conventional project frameworks to agile methods. This may slow down agile project management software market demand in the coming years.

Additionally, advanced solutions often involve significant expenses related to licensing, integration, and training. These cost barriers are particularly restrictive for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), potentially limiting broader adoption.

Digital Transformation Initiatives Creating New Growth Opportunities

Businesses globally are increasingly investing in digital transformation. As more enterprises digitize their operations, the need for agile tools that support iterative development and adaptive project management grows. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for agile project management software market companies during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Agile Project Management Software Market Trends

Rising popularity of remote and hybrid work models is a key growth-shaping trend in the agile project management software market. These work models are increasing demand for cloud-based agile platforms that facilitate real-time collaboration, communication, and project tracking.

There is a rising trend of using advanced technologies like AI and automation in agile software. For instance, vendors are using AI for predictive analytics, automated workflows, sprint forecasting, and resource optimization. Adoption of these advanced technologies enhances efficiency as well as decision-making in agile projects.

Cloud-based agile project management software solutions are gaining popularity, thanks to their scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Rising adoption of these cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the agile project management software market value during the forthcoming period.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5854

Analyst’s View

“The global agile project management software industry is set for robust growth, owing to rising adoption of agile methodologies, ongoing digital transformation initiatives, rise of remote work, and integration of advanced technologies like AI and automation,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Agile Project Management Software Market

Event Description and Impact AI/ML Integration and Automation Wave Description: Enterprises are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence. Impact: This is driving demand for agile tools with predictive analytics as well as intelligent sprint planning capabilities. Post-COVID Remote Work Transformation Description: Hybrid workforce models are becoming popular worldwide. Impact: This is fueling demand for cloud-based agile collaboration platforms with enhanced virtual team management features. Regulatory Compliance and Data Governance Expansion Description: GDPR enforcement is intensifying in Europe. Impact: Agile software vendors are required to strengthen data privacy features and compliance reporting capabilities.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the agile project management software market report:

Asana, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Atlassian JIRA

Pivotal Software, Inc.

Monday.com



Key Developments

In July 2025, Monday.com launched three new AI-powered capabilities: Monday magic, Monday sidekick, and Monday vibe. This new launch supports the company’s aim to enable AI for all aspects of work and help teams boost productivity as well as build powerful solutions without needing technical expertise.

In May 2023, Monday.com bolsters its work OS product suite with the launch of a new product offering, Monday dev. It helps product and development teams manage their work more easily and reach their goals faster on one platform.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment Type, 2020 - 2032 (USD Mn)

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Organization Size, 2020 - 2032 (USD Mn)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Pricing Model, 2020 - 2032 (USD Mn)

Subscription-based

Perpetual License

By Application Type, 2020 - 2032 (USD Mn)

IT and Software Development

Construction and Engineering

Marketing and Advertising

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Event Planning Companies

Manufacturing

Others (Banking and Finance, Non-profit and Government Organizations, Retail and E-commerce and Education)





By Region, 2020 - 2032 (USD Mn)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Related Reports:

Privacy Management Software Market Outlook for 2025-2032

Entity Management Software Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news