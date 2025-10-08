TopLine Credit Union Foundation Awards $41,500 in Scholarships

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 11th year, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has awarded a total of $41,500 in scholarship money to 40 TopLine members who are continuing their education, and $1,500 in scholarship funds to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria through partnership with African Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI), a local non-profit organization with a vision to assist African students with access to education, books and school supplies.

TopLine Credit Union Foundation received 171 applications. Any TopLine member pursuing post-secondary education by attending a college or university, graduate school, or a 2-to-4-year community, vocational or technical college in the fall of 2025 was eligible.

Scholarship applicants needed to complete a one-page application form and submit an essay (500 words or less) that answered the questions: “Describe a time when you made a positive impact within your family, school or community. How did this experience shape your perspective or goals for the future?”

As one of our scholarship recipients commented, “during my Junior year of high school, I noticed a significant disconnect between the administration and the student body. To bridge this gap, I initiated a series of town hall meetings where students could openly discuss their concerns with school officials. I facilitated these meetings, ensuring respectful dialogue and structured feedback. The administration gained valuable insights into student needs and began implementing changes based on our discussions, such as improved cafeteria options and extended library hours. Students felt empowered, knowing their opinions mattered. This experience taught me the importance of active listening and collaborative problem-solving. It showed me that even small actions can have a big impact when you're willing to step up and take initiative.”

“It’s incredibly rewarding to read the personal stories applicants shared about the positive impact they have made within their family, school or community,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “Our Foundation board faced the difficult task of selecting just 40 scholarship recipients, and we proudly celebrate their dedication and drive as they continue their educational paths.”

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, guided by its mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow,” will continue to support the cooperative spirit of “people helping people” by living the mantra – to care, connect and contribute in the communities they serve.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized with a reception at the credit union, on TopLine Credit Union Foundation’s website page and on their Facebook page.

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing members with an array of financial education opportunities and counseling for members of all ages, awarding scholarships, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts. Since inception in 2014, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has given out $216,500 in scholarship monies to assist with the affordability of post-secondary education. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For further information visit www.TopLinecu.com/foundation, email Foundation@TopLinecu.com, call 763-391-9494, or stop by any branch location or write to: 9353 Jefferson Hwy, Maple Grove, MN 55369. Federal Tax ID # 46-4335752.

