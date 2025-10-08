Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Awards 2025 Outstanding Achievement Prizes to Five Leading Psychiatric Researchers

New York, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF), the world’s largest private funder of mental health research grants, today announced it is awarding the 2025 Outstanding Achievement Prizes in Mental Health to five scientists for their exceptional contributions to psychiatric research.

The prizewinners will present their cutting-edge work at the BBRF International Mental Health Research Symposium on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City, and will receive their awards that evening at the BBRF International Awards Dinner.

“The Outstanding Achievement Prizes honor scientists whose groundbreaking research is transforming our understanding of the brain and fueling the development of new treatments, cures, and prevention strategies for mental illness,” said Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. “We applaud these leaders in the field and extend our gratitude to our philanthropic supporters whose generosity allows us to support pioneering work in neuropsychiatry.”

Prize recipients are selected annually by committees of the Foundation’s Scientific Council, a volunteer group of 194 leading experts across brain and behavior disciplines.

“This year’s prizewinners exemplify the creativity and rigor driving progress in psychiatric science,” said Judith M. Ford, Ph.D., Chair of BBRF’s Scientific Council. “Their innovative research is opening new pathways to understand, treat, and ultimately prevent mental illness.”

The 2025 Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners and Presentations are:





Lieber Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Schizophrenia Research

Daniel C. Javitt, M.D., Ph.D. – Nathan Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, Columbia University

Presentation: Listening to Schizophrenia: How Modern Neuroscience Explains the Subjective Experience of Schizophrenia and Points to New Treatment and Remediation Approaches

Antigona Martinez, Ph.D. – Nathan Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, Columbia University

Presentation: Targeting Brain Circuits to Improve Emotion Recognition in Schizophrenia

Ole A. Andreassen, M.D., Ph.D. – University of Oslo; Oslo University Hospital

Presentation: Genetic Analyses Yield Biological Insights into Bipolar Disorder with Potential Clinical Relevance

Luis Augusto Paim Rohde, M.D., Ph.D. – Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil; Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre; UNIMAX/UNIFAJ

Presentation: What Can a Research Center in Brazil Tell Us About ADHD?

Joseph LeDoux, Ph.D. – New York University; NYU Langone

Presentation: What Happened to the “Mental” in “Mental” Disorders?

In addition, Nur Yanayirah, Founder of MotherHope Indonesia, recipient of the 2025 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health, will deliver a special presentation: Empowering Maternal Voices Through Peer Support and Advocacy

About the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $475 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested directly in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is also the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

