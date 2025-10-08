Gene Therapy Market Size to Worth USD 58.87 Billion Rising at 20% CAGR by 2034 | Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gene therapy market size was valued at USD 9.50 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 58.87 billion by 2034, rising at a 20% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Tremendous financing from both public and private entities has allowed gene therapy research to make tremendous strides in recent years. These investors want to spur market expansion by expediting the approval of innovative gene therapies. For instance, the adoption of viral vectors, which are well known for their low toxicity and high immunological efficacy, has indicated a shift toward safer, more efficient treatment alternatives.

Gene Therapy Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the gene therapy market with a revenue share of 45% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By therapy type, the in vivo gene therapy segment held the largest revenue of 60% in 2024.

By vector type, the viral vectors segment dominated the market with a revenue of 75% in 2024.

By gene type, the deficiency genes segment captured the largest market revenue share of 35% in 2024.

By disease indication, the cancer segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 40% in 2024.

By delivery method, the intravenous (IV) segment captured the largest revenue of the market in 2024, which was 50%.

By end-user, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 65% in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Gene Therapy’s Rise: From Experimental to Everyday Medicine

The gene therapy market is anticipated to experience significant growth, akin to the surge in genome editing tools such as base editing and CRISPR. Moreover, these technologies are simplified gene therapies while offering cheaper and more precise approaches in recent years. Furthermore, with the wide technology adoption and cost declines, gene therapy is likely to become an experimental to mainstream option in the coming years.

R&D Boom: Scientists Push Boundaries in Gene Therapy Development

The application of therapies from rare diseases to common diseases is expected will likely to aid in business diversification for therapy manufacturers. Moreover, several scientists are actively involved in the heavy research and development of gene therapies for diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and even age-related conditions. Also, after this development, the pharmaceutical and biotech firms are expected to gain prominence in innovation-led spaces.

Rising Therapy Prices Pressures Healthcare Firms Globally

The higher cost of gene therapy access may prevent firms from capitalizing on emerging opportunities during the forecast period. Moreover, these high costs can put huge pressure on healthcare firms in the coming years. However, the technology is likely to provide advantages to scientists while encouraging the development of affordable therapies in the upcoming years.

Market Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 58.87 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 20 % Leading Region North America Share by 45% Market Segmentation By Therapy Type, By Vector Type, By Gene Type, By Disease Indication, By Delivery Method, By End User, By Region

Country / Region Regulatory Body Key Regulations Focus Areas Notable Notes United States U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug (IND) Application Clinical Safety and Efficacy These agencies are ensuring the safety for consumer use European Union European Medicines Agency (EMA) Regulation (EC) No 1394/2007 CeCentralized Marketing Authorization These agencies streamline the clinical trial application process across member states via a single point of entry. China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) "Dual-Track" Regulation Accelerated Approvals The agencies are observing and avoiding clinical safety misguidance

Gene Therapy Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Are Advanced Biotech Firms Driving Market Growth in North America?

North America held the dominant share of the gene therapy market share by 45% in 2024, owing to the presence of advanced biotech firms and greater healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, factors like strong research funding and fast-track regulatory approvals are actively improving financial performance and regional dominance in the current period. Furthermore, the emergence of healthcare startup culture is likely to create significant opportunities in the region for the future period.

What’s Driving Asia Pacific’s Surge in Gene Therapy Research?

Asia Pacific is expected to expand notably during the forecast period, owing to factors like affordability and adoption of modern healthcare technology. Also, the regional countries such as India, China, and South Korea are seen under the heavy investment for manufacturing of the viral vectors and gene editing tools in recent years. Moreover, the greater governmental push for advanced healthcare infrastructure is likely to drive regional growth in the coming years.

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapy Type,

Why Did the In-Vivo Gene Therapy Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The In-vivo segment held the largest share of the gene therapy market in 2024, owing to its unique characteristics like fast process and effectiveness. Alos, it delivers treatment directly inside the patient's body, making the process faster and more effective. Unlike ex vivo therapy, which requires cells to be removed, edited, and reinserted, in vivo allows doctors to target tissues or organs through injections or infusions. This approach is more practical for diseases like muscular dystrophy, eye disorders, or liver conditions.

By Vector:

How the Viral Vector Segment Maintains Its Dominance in the Current Industry?

The viral vector segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 due to its being considered the most effective segment for delivering therapeutic genes in the cells. Moreover, having unique properties such as targeting specific tissues and long-lasting effects, the viral vectors have gained immense industry attention in recent years, as per the current market survey.

By Gene Type:

The deficiency genes segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024 because many rare diseases arise from single-gene defects, such as missing or faulty genes. Correcting or replacing these deficiency genes can often restore normal function, offering a permanent solution instead of lifelong treatments. For example, therapies targeting genes responsible for conditions like muscular dystrophy or cystic fibrosis have shown life-changing results.

By Disease Indication,

The cancer segment held the largest share of the gene therapy market in 2024, because of the urgent need for better treatments and the flexibility of genetic approaches. Gene therapies are being designed to reprogram immune cells to fight tumors, a breakthrough seen in CAR-T therapies for blood cancers. Unlike traditional chemotherapy or radiation, gene-based cancer treatments can be highly personalized and less toxic.

By Delivery Method:

The intravenous segment dominated the market with a significant share in 2024, because it allows systemic distribution of therapies throughout the body, which is essential for treating conditions affecting multiple organs or tissues. This method is straightforward for doctors to administer and ensures that the therapy reaches target areas like the liver, blood, or muscles. Compared to localized methods, intravenous delivery is more versatile and has been widely tested in clinical trials.

By End User:

The hospital segment dominated the market with a significant share in 2024, owing to the requirement of advanced equipment, trained staff, and specialized facilities, which hospitals can arrange. Furthermore, by handling complications like viral vector infusions and others, the hospital can gain more recommendations than small clinics in the coming years. Also, the presence and tie-ups of health insurance companies, several patients choose hospitals as their primary healthcare option.

Gene Therapy Market Top Companies

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Legend Biotech.

BioMarin.

uniQure N.V.

Merck & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics



What is Going Around the Globe?

In June 2025, BIRAC, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, and Miltenyi Biotec India Pvt. Ltd. signed a strategic Letter of Intent (LoI). A common goal of strengthening domestic capabilities in next-generation therapies is reflected in the partnership, which was established during the present BIO International Convention 2025 in Boston.

In March 2025, Bharat Biotech established a vertically integrated facility for cell treatment, gene therapy, and virus manufacture in Hyderabad's Genome Valley. The company asserts that its around $75 million investment is the first of its kind in the country.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The key market players can expect profitable growth possibilities as research and development investments are rising at a rapid pace. In addition, the market players are implementing key marketing strategies for the growth and development of the gene therapy market. REGENXBIO Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., for example, deployed new technology for the development of gene therapy treatments in March 2020.

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation:

By Therapy Type

In Vivo Gene Therapy Somatic Cell Gene Therapy Germline Gene Therapy CRISPR-based In Vivo Therapies RNA-based In Vivo Therapies Single-Dose Gene Replacement Therapies Immune Modulating In Vivo Therapies

Ex Vivo Gene Therapy Autologous Gene Therapy Allogeneic Gene Therapy CAR-T Cell Therapies Gene-Edited Stem Cell Therapies CRISPR-Cas9 Edited Cell Therapies





By Vector Type

Viral Vectors Adenovirus Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Lentivirus Retrovirus Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

Non-Viral Vectors Liposomes Naked DNA Electroporation Nanoparticles Physical Methods (e.g., microinjection, gene gun)



By Gene Type

Deficiency Genes

Receptor Genes

Antigen Genes

Cytokine Genes

Tumor Suppressor Genes

Other Genes

By Disease Indication

Cancer

Genetic Disorders Hemophilia Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) β-thalassemia / Sickle Cell Disease

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Ophthalmic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others (e.g., metabolic disorders, autoimmune diseases)



By Delivery Method

Intravenous (IV)

Intrathecal / Intraocular

Intramuscular (IM)

Subcutaneous

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotech/Pharmaceutical Companies

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



