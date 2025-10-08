SEDA Expands Gold and Global Monetary Policy Expertise with the Addition of Trey Reik

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Trey Reik joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Gold and related assets are increasingly being seen as a vital store of value and we are proud to have Trey join our expert panel,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Trey Reik is a recognized expert on gold and global monetary policy, with nearly two decades of experience in gold-mining equity research and investment strategy. His work combines rigorous company-level analysis with a deep understanding of central bank policy, liquidity conditions, and the long-term drivers of gold demand.

He is currently Managing Member of Bristol Gold Group LLC, a fully integrated precious-metal consultancy providing portfolio management, institutional advisory, and bi-weekly research on gold-market fundamentals and global monetary affairs. At Bristol, Mr. Reik leads investment strategy, oversees client mandates, and advises institutions on the construction of precious-metal portfolios. His market commentary is widely followed by both institutional and private investors, underscoring his reputation as a leading voice in the gold sector.

Previously, he served as Senior Portfolio Manager at Sprott Asset Management USA, where he directed the Sprott Institutional Gold & Precious Metal Strategy, a concentrated portfolio of leading gold-mining companies. He also authored influential research publications, including Sprott Precious Metals Watch and Sprott Gold Report, and was a frequent speaker at international investment and precious-metal conferences.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Reik was Managing Member of Bristol Investment Partners LLC, a registered investment advisor dedicated exclusively to gold-mining equities. Under his leadership, the firm reached peak assets under management of $540 million, while maintaining a philosophy rooted in transparency, liquidity, and investor-aligned structures.

He also held senior roles as Precious Metal Strategist at Apogee Gold Fund and Managing Partner of Clapboard Hill Advisors, where he implemented long/short strategies combining gold-mining equities with selective positions in financial companies and late-stage “credit bubble beneficiaries.”

Mr. Reik’s broader investment career includes senior leadership positions at Carret Asset Management, Prudential Securities, and Smith Barney, following formative roles as Vice President at William D. Witter Inc., Research Associate at Mitchell Hutchins Asset Management, and Trust Officer at Security Pacific Bank.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Pomona College.

About SEDA Experts LLC

