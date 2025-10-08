Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Market Set for Rapid Growth Driven by BCMA-Targeted Therapies and Innovative Advances

Ottawa, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multiple myeloma CAR-T market is experiencing rapid growth, with projected revenues expected to reach hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034. This expansion is driven by rising investments, technological innovation, and increasing demand across healthcare sectors.

The market’s momentum is largely fueled by the success of BCMA-targeted therapies, such as Carvykti and Abecma, which have shown high response rates in treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients. Continued advancements in cell engineering, expanding clinical trial activity, and supportive regulatory frameworks are further accelerating adoption, positioning CAR-T therapies as a transformative approach in multiple myeloma treatment.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the multiple myeloma CAR-T market with a revenue share of >50% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By targeted antigen, the BCMA segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 85-90% in 2024.

By targeted antigen, the dual-targeted segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By product type, the autologous CAR-T cells segment held the largest market share of 90-92% in 2024.

By product type, the allogenic CAR-T cells segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By line of therapy, the third line and beyond segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 70-75% in 2024.

By line of therapy, the front-line segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By end user, the hospitals (Academic & Specialized Cancer Centers) segment held the highest market share of 80-84% in 2024.

By end user, the specialty clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market with a market revenue of 75-80% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the specialty pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By technology/vector type, the lentiviral vector segment held the major market share of 65-70% in 2024.

By technology/vector type, the non-viral methods segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By manufacturing type, the in-house manufacturing segment held the highest market share of 70-75% in 2024.

By manufacturing type, the contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview & Potential

The Market refers to the market for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies developed and approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer affecting plasma cells in the bone marrow. These therapies involve genetically modifying a patient's T-cells to recognize and attack myeloma cells, primarily targeting surface antigens such as BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen).

The market includes products in clinical and commercial stages, manufacturing and supply chain services, and distribution models globally. The market is rapidly evolving, driven by the success of BCMA-targeted treatments like Abecma and Carvykti, which have demonstrated high response rates in relapsed or refractory patients. Recent FDA approvals have expanded their use to earlier lines of therapy, enhancing their clinical utility.

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Market?

Major factors driving the Multiple Myeloma CAR-T market include the increasing rate of hematologic cancers, especially multiple myeloma, approval of new CAR-T therapies by regulatory agencies, substantial investments in R&D for innovative drugs and technologies like CRISPR, and a rising need for personalized medicine. The global rise in cancers, particularly hematologic malignancies such as multiple myeloma, boosts demand for advanced treatments like CAR-T cell therapy. Moreover, growing healthcare infrastructure, a focus on patient-centered care, and supportive regulatory policies in key markets further propel the market's expansion.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Market?

Technological Innovations:

Development of new CAR-T cell technologies, including in vivo CAR T-cell programming, is improving treatment approaches.



Focus on Efficacy and Survival:

Ongoing research explores combining CAR-T therapy with other agents, such as bispecific antibodies and immunomodulatory drugs, to further enhance response rates and long-term survival.



Manufacturing Advancements:

Efforts are underway to simplify and improve the complex manufacturing processes associated with CAR-T therapy.



Addressing Challenges:

The market is working to overcome hurdles such as high treatment costs and potential side effects, including neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome.



Expansion in Emerging Economies:

There is a significant opportunity for market growth in emerging economies, provided that infrastructure and skilled professionals are developed.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Market?

The key challenges associated with the multiple myeloma (MM) CAR-T cell therapy market include the high cost of manufacturing, as it requires patient-specific cell collection and customization, patient-specific limitations, as the T-cells weaken due to the disease or due to previous therapies, also making the therapy less effective, which is a major challenge associated with the market growth. The other two major challenges with the therapy are the toxicity risk and treatment resistance due to incomplete responses, which limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Market in 2024?

North America dominated the multiple myeloma CAR-T market with a revenue share of >50% in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the presence of global leaders like global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which invest in the development and commercialization of CAR T-cell therapies. The advancement ad high healthcare expenditure and infrastructure with advanced healthcare systems and investment in research and development also support the adoption of innovative therapies, which drive the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is driven by the growing incidence of cancer prevalence, which demands innovative and effective treatments in the healthcare driving the growth of the market in the region. The government support and investments, like providing substantial financial support and developing favourable policies for cutting-edge treatments like CAR T-cell therapies, also support the growth of the market in the region. The growth is also supported by the technological advancements in gene editing technologies, which make the production more precise and effective, boosting the growth and expansion of the market.

Segmental Insights

By Targeted Antigen,

The BCMA segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 85-90% in 2024. BCMA-targeted CAR-T therapies dominate the market as they show high remission rates in relapsed multiple myeloma. FDA-approved products like Abecma and Carvykti validate their efficacy. Research focuses on enhancing durability and reducing side effects through improved vector design and combination strategies with checkpoint inhibitors.

The dual-targeted segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Dual-targeted CAR-T therapies combine BCMA with additional antigens such as GPRC5D or CD19 to prevent relapse from antigen escape. These multi-antigen constructs offer enhanced tumor clearance and response sustainability. U.S. trials emphasize dual-target approaches for next-generation treatments with broader applicability and improved patient outcomes.

By Product Type,

The autologous CAR-T cells segment held the largest market share of 90-92% in 2024. Autologous CAR-T therapies, derived from patients’ own T-cells, dominate the U.S. market for their proven compatibility and reduced immune rejection. Challenges include high costs and long manufacturing times, driving innovation in automated, scalable production and cryopreservation technologies to enhance efficiency and availability.

The allogenic CAR-T cells segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” CAR-T therapies promise faster production and reduced cost. Using healthy donor cells, these options address autologous limitations. U.S. biotech companies are advancing clinical trials leveraging gene-editing technologies to mitigate immune rejection and expand access to broader patient populations.

By Line Of Therapy,

The third line and beyond segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 70-75% in 2024. CAR-T therapies are mainly used for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after multiple prior treatments. They deliver high response rates and durable remissions in difficult-to-treat patients, establishing themselves as essential salvage options in advanced treatment lines.

The front-line segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Ongoing U.S. studies explore CAR-T therapy as an early-line intervention to improve long-term survival. Integrating CAR-T in first-line regimens could potentially reduce relapse rates and replace stem cell transplantation for eligible patients.

By End User,

The hospitals (Academic & Specialized Cancer Centers) segment held the highest market share of 80-84% in 2024. Academic hospitals and cancer centers dominate CAR-T therapy administration in the U.S. They possess the infrastructure for apheresis, infusion, and post-therapy monitoring, ensuring patient safety and high procedural success rates through specialized medical teams.

The specialty clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Specialty oncology clinics increasingly deliver CAR-T therapies through outpatient programs. They enhance accessibility, support post-treatment care, and expand beyond major hospital networks with manufacturer partnerships and trained staff for localized therapy delivery.

By Distribution Channel,

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market with a market revenue of 75-80% in 2024. Hospital pharmacies manage CAR-T logistics, including storage, dispensing, and infusion coordination. They maintain strict quality control, liaise with manufacturers, and oversee reimbursement for complex therapies.

The specialty pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Specialty pharmacies handle patient onboarding, insurance processing, and supply chain management for CAR-T therapies. They bridge manufacturers, hospitals, and patients to ensure timely access and adherence to therapy protocols.

By Technology/Vector Type,

The lentiviral vector segment held the major market share of 65-70% in 2024. Lentiviral vectors are widely used for CAR-T manufacturing due to their stable gene integration and strong expression in T-cells. They dominate current FDA-approved CAR-T products and continue to be refined for greater safety and production scalability.

The non-viral methods segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Non-viral delivery methods like transposon systems and CRISPR electroporation are gaining traction in the U.S. for lower cost and manufacturing flexibility. These techniques reduce viral vector dependency while improving efficiency in CAR-T cell modification.

By Manufacturing Type,

The in-house manufacturing segment held the highest market share of 70-75% in 2024. In-house CAR-T manufacturing enables full control over production timelines and quality. Major U.S. hospitals and biopharma companies use integrated facilities to accelerate clinical delivery and ensure compliance with FDA standards.

The contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. CMOs provide scalable, cost-efficient CAR-T production for emerging biotech firms. They offer specialized infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and rapid turnaround, supporting the commercial expansion of multiple myeloma CAR-T therapies.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital at MGM Medical College introduced CAR T-cell therapy for blood cancer treatment, marking a major advancement in India’s cancer care landscape. This development represents a crucial step forward in offering advanced, targeted therapies for patients battling blood-related malignancies.

In September 2024, Moffitt Cancer Center entered into a strategic partnership with AstraZeneca aimed at advancing the development of CAR T-cell and T-cell receptor therapies. This collaboration is focused on accelerating research and innovation in next-generation immunotherapies for cancer treatment.

Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Market Key Players List

Bristol Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson (Legend Biotech)

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma)

Autolus Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Caribou Biosciences

Gracell Biotechnologies

Allogene Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences

Celyad Oncology

Tessa Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics

Umoja Biopharma

IASO Biotherapeutics

JW Therapeutics

Miltenyi Biotec

Senti Biosciences

Segments Covered in The Report

By Target Antigen

BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)

GPRC5D

CD38

CD138

SLAMF7

Dual-targeted (e.g., BCMA + CD19)

By Product Type

Autologous CAR-T Cells

Allogeneic CAR-T Cells

By Line of Therapy

Third Line and Beyond

Second Line

Front-Line



By End User

Hospitals (Academic & Specialized Cancer Centers)

Specialty Clinics

Contract Research Organizations (for trial settings)



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Direct-to-Patient (limited, emerging)



By Technology/Vector Type

Lentiviral Vectors

Retroviral Vectors

Non-viral Methods (e.g., CRISPR, Sleeping Beauty)



By Manufacturing Type

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





