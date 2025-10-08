JUST PUBLISHED: Paws, Prayers, and Personal Growth Make One Cat's Extraordinary Journey A Heartwarming Narrative For All

Charleston, SC, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes, the most restorative relationships are those that take place across species. And no, it’s not with man’s best friend.

In a shared memoir, Lorraine Williams-Strain recounts her incredible journey of personal and spiritual growth with her cat, Bailey.

Fate brings Bailey, a male feline diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome and anxiety issues, together with Lorraine from a foster in the shelter situation to the vast wilds of nature. Together, Lorraine and Bailey form a uniquely comforting bond that has a transformative impact on both human and cat.

My Journey with Bailey captures the essence of their shared growth, the trials they encounter, and the victories they celebrate, all through Bailey’s eyes. The narrative transcends traditional human-pet dynamics, immersing readers into a world of shared growth, struggle, and love.

“Growth and laughter can be found in everyday events, no matter how awful and challenging,” said Lorraine of the book. This true account remains close to her heart, and she hopes it brings joy to others when they read it.

Whether you're a lover of travel adventures, a spiritual seeker, or a pet enthusiast, this book is a must-read that will enrich your perspective on life and love.

My Journey With Bailey is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Lorraine Williams-Strain, a lifelong animal lover, has always been a realist, but her journey has led her to become a spiritual enthusiast. Currently training as a psychic and medium, her unique experiences infuse her writing with profound insight. Raised in the bustling streets of New York City, Lorraine now finds tranquility in Ormond Beach, Florida. Her book, My Journey With Bailey, reflects her deep connection with animals and her evolving spiritual journey. Lorraine's writings resonate with animal enthusiasts, spiritual seekers, and those curious about the psychic realm, reflecting her diverse life experiences and her ongoing quest for understanding.

Media Contact: Lorraine Williams-Strain, lwilliams2@hotmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Lorraine Williams-Strain

Attachment