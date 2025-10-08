Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Celebrates National Public Lands Day by Completing Employee Volunteer Trail Workdays in California and Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, through its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI), today announced the successful completion of employee volunteer workdays at key OHV recreation sites in California and Georgia in celebration of National Public Lands Day. The volunteer efforts brought together more than 60 Yamaha employees who dedicated their time to improving facilities and habitat at these popular outdoor recreation areas.

Both events took place on Saturday, September 27, in honor of the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands in which thousands of volunteers across the country come together to restore and preserve public lands and waters. In California, 40 Yamaha employees met at the Pinnacles OHV Staging Area in the San Bernardino National Forest near Lake Arrowhead, while Yamaha employees in Georgia were among the 20 volunteers at Houston Valley OHV trail system on the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. Yamaha employees worked alongside U.S. Forest Service personnel and local trail organizations including the Southern California Mountains Foundation and the Georgia Recreational Trail Riders Association to complete essential conservation and facility improvement projects that enhance the visitor experience and protect natural resources.

"The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has invested more than $8 million in over 550 projects over the past 18 years, but our commitment goes beyond funding," said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director. "Our National Public Lands Day volunteer efforts demonstrate how Yamaha employees are personally invested in protecting access and promoting responsible recreation across America's public lands."

Yamaha Employee Volunteer Project Accomplishments

During the OAI-organized volunteer days, Yamaha employees completed vital conservation and facility improvement projects:

Planted 90 native grasses and 30 cacti to restore natural habitat and prevent erosion

Mulched and irrigated to help establish the new plantings

Revitalized recreation facilities through painting restroom facilities and trash receptacles

Repaired fencing to protect sensitive areas and maintain trail boundaries

Cleared trails of encroaching vegetation and fallen tree limbs

Tackled trail surface rehabilitation and erosion control

Performed maintenance and repair on trail signs to improve wayfinding and safety





"Partnerships like the one we have with Yamaha through the Outdoor Access Initiative are essential to maintaining our National Forest trail systems," said Stacy Gorin, executive officer of the Southern California Mountains Foundation. "Their hands-on approach to trail stewardship, combined with their ongoing grant support, makes a real difference in keeping these lands accessible for all Americans to enjoy."

National Public Lands Day: Supporting the OAI Mission

National Public Lands Day, celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday in September, aligns with the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative's mission to protect, improve, expand, and maintain access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public land use. Since 2008, the OAI has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails nationwide.

The Yamaha employee volunteer efforts complement the OAI's quarterly grant program, which accepts applications year-round from nonprofit organizations, OHV riding clubs, public land agencies, and conservation groups. These grants have supported trail maintenance, safety improvements, staging area enhancements, and OHV safety education programs across the country.

"Every project supported through our grants or volunteer efforts strengthens opportunities for future generations to enjoy safe, sustainable outdoor adventures," added Nessl. "Our employees' enthusiasm for this hands-on trail work reflects Yamaha's broader commitment to responsible stewardship of the lands where we recreate."

Yamaha OAI Continues to Make an Impact

The trail improvements completed by Yamaha volunteers will benefit thousands of outdoor enthusiasts while helping protect natural resources through improved trail sustainability. This National Public Lands Day effort represents one component of the OAI's year-round commitment to preserving outdoor access.

Organizations interested in applying for OAI grant funding can submit applications at YamahaOAI.com. The next quarterly deadline is December 15, 2025.

Follow Yamaha Outdoors on social media @YamahaOutdoors and share your adventures with #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $8 million contributed to over 550 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

For updated guidelines, the application form, and the latest Outdoor Access Initiative news, please visit YamahaOAI.com. If you have specific inquiries about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, you can reach the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or send correspondence to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

