Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Panda Cares Foundation Celebrate Five Years of Partnership Advancing Youth Education and Opportunity

ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Panda Cares ®, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, are proud to celebrate the five-year anniversary of their national partnership, marking a milestone in advancing academic success and educational resources to millions of young people across the country.

Since 2020, Panda Cares has invested more than $62 million directly into Boys & Girls Clubs and their communities. Together, this partnership has served over 1.1 million youth nationwide, providing critical resources that open doors of opportunity and create pathways to great futures.

“At Panda Express, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Tina Hsing, Director, Panda Cares “We are humbled to walk alongside Boys & Girls Clubs of America, ensuring the next generation is empowered with the spaces and resources they need to thrive academically and build their best lives. This partnership is shaping the future of youth development, and we’re just getting started.”

Over the past five years, the partnership has had a measurable impact including:

159 Panda Cares Centers of Hope across the country, offering safe spaces that nurture learning, belonging, and growth. More than 2,500 Project Learn grants awarded, equaling over $38M in funding for Clubs, helping youth strengthen academic skills and foster a love of learning. 308 scholarships provided to Boys & Girls Club teens, supporting their pursuit of higher education. Over 155,000 meals donated to nourish youth and families in need. More than 15,000 volunteer hours contributed by Panda associates, inspiring youth through mentorship and hands-on support.



To honor this historic milestone, Panda Cares and Panda Express were awarded the prestigious Champion of Youth Award at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year Celebration in Los Angeles on September 18. Traditionally reserved for individuals who have gone above and beyond in service to Boys & Girls Clubs, this marked the first time a corporate partner has been honored, representing the generosity and support of all Panda Express associates and guests who made this achievement possible.

“Panda Cares has become more than a partner - they are true champions youth and are committed to the academic success for kids and teens throughout this country,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Their commitment over the past five years has been tremendous – not only has it provided critical educational resources but has also sparked confidence and opportunity that enable greatness in young people.”



Looking ahead, Panda Cares and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are committed to deepening and expanding their impact nationwide. Together, they aim to scale proven programs to reach more communities, co-create innovative experiences that empower youth, and continue to show up through hands-on volunteerism and local engagement. By strategically aligning their efforts and prioritizing academic success, the partners will strengthen the next generation, ensuring that every young person has the opportunity, resources, and support needed to build the great futures they deserve.

To learn more about the partnership, visit Panda Cares - Boys & Girls Clubs of America

About Panda Cares®

Panda Express ®, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, has raised more than $415 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 16 million youth and supporting communities in need since 1999. Panda Cares lives into its mission of inspiring better lives by giving back to its local communities and shaping a brighter future for generations to come through volunteer services, funding, and meal donations. Areas of focus include leadership and academic programs for students, and whole person healing for patients. In 2021, Panda Cares Centers of Hope were created for patients and students nationwide as a space where they can heal and learn. For more information, visit www.pandacares.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

