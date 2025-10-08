zerohash Hosts the Onchain Brokerage Summit to Convene Leaders in Finance and Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading crypto-as-a-service platform, today announced the inaugural Onchain Brokerage Summit , a half-day event taking place on Thursday, October 9, with virtual registration by request . The event will convene executives, policymakers, and innovators to discuss how digital assets and onchain technologies are reshaping brokerages and financial services.

Produced and hosted by zerohash, the Onchain Brokerage Summit will cover the most important topics in the space, from the future of stablecoins in account funding to tokenization and the adoption of crypto within wealth management. Speakers include leaders from Morgan Stanley, Franklin Templeton, DraftKings, UBS, Nasdaq, and more.

Featured sessions include:

Fireside Chat with Chris Larkin , Head of Trading at Morgan Stanley

, Head of Trading at Morgan Stanley Stablecoins in Action with Tastytrade, Elliptic, and DraftKings

Tokenization in Practice with Canton Network, Franklin Templeton, Nasdaq, Tzero, and Figure

A View from DC with Wilkie Digital Works and Potomak

The Private Wealth Viewpoint with UBS

Lessons from the Fintech Experience with Public, Robinhood, and Current

The Summit comes on the heels of two major milestones for zerohash. Public recently announced zerohash as its crypto trading provider , a partnership that will power the platform’s next generation of tools for investors. In addition, zerohash closed a $104 million fundraise backed by Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, Apollo-managed funds, and others, underscoring the company’s position as the leading crypto-as-a-service provider.

“The Onchain Brokerage Summit emphasizes real-world applications and solutions that are shaping the future of crypto, stablecoins, and DeFi,” said Edward Woodford, zerohash’s Founder and CEO. “By bringing together institutions, private wealth leaders, banks, and technology platforms, we can highlight how the industry is working collaboratively to build the next chapter of financial services."

The Onchain Brokerage Summit kicks off at 1 p.m. EST on October 9 with virtual attendance available by request at: https://zerohash.com/event/brokeragesummit .

About zerohash:

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, see here.

zerohash has ~200 employees around the globe, with offices in New York, Chicago, North Carolina, and Amsterdam.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. This press release contains forward-looking statements, is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially.