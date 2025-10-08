Find Out How to Transform Self-Destruction Into Profound Purpose—A True Story!

Charleston, SC, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine learning how to recognize the signs of self-sabotage and high-intensity career burnout before they overwhelm you.

As an experienced paramedic, flight nurse, and emergency nurse, Dove draws on personal survival and intense professional experiences to illuminate the dangerous rise of burnout and suicide in high-intensity careers. Dove provides a trusted, empathetic framework for readers seeking their own elevated path.

In this memoir, the reader will discover:

How the terrifying moments following her failed suicide attempt proved that suicidal ideation is not a disease but a state of mind that can be changed.

The startling, two-week-long sight of a deceased man that revolutionized the author’s understanding of mortality and why risk-taking is essential for life.

The secret reason why many nurses, paramedics, and first responders struggle to help themselves when they routinely save others.

How a simple ten-dollar bill manifested after a desperate prayer and taught the ultimate lesson of trusting God and oneself.

Why a highly effective coping mechanism used by ER staff is built upon dark humor and morbid pranks.

The one foundational rule that must be broken to survive unexpected active shooter situations on the job.

What horrifying encounter demonstrated the profound mercy of a massive animal (the realization: humans are the truly savage ones)

The personal trauma of an abusive relationship revealed the author was making the same self-sabotaging fibs she once heard from her own patients.

What specific, impulsive action during a moment of rage and despair while hanging on the side of Mount Scott finally gave her clarity and a new commitment to live?

Discover how the power of faith, love, laughter, trusting your gut, and friendships can pave the way to healing.

About the Author

S.K. Dove, a compassionate memoirist and dedicated first responder, shares her raw, powerful journey through a decade-long struggle with self-destruction, which culminated in a suicide attempt.

