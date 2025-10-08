Canon Recognized for IRISPowerscan V12 Solution with Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Melville, NY, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has been recognized by Keypoint Intelligence and received a 2025 BLI Pick Award for the IRISPowerscan™ V12 software it offers.

IRISPowerscan is a multichannel capture and classification software platform that helps users integrate and export information to compatible third-party systems with ease.1 With a multitude of integrations and flexible export options, IRISPowerscan V12 is compatible with major cloud platforms and can export to a range of useful formats. The enhanced document capture process simplifies the task of importing and extracting data with batch filtering, counters, and improved thumbnail navigation. Additionally, IRISPowerscan V12 software’s advanced optical character recognition (OCR) provides support for 139 different languages and dialects as of May 2025, making it practical for workplaces conducting business on a global scale. Innovative IRISFingerprint™ technology allows the software to learn the appearance of various document types, performing document identification without the use of labels or bar codes. Its extensive security and reporting features include role-based access and usage tracking, helping users with their data security and compliance initiatives within their organizations.2

“We are honored to have received this award,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, marketing strategy unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “It is a testament to Canon’s dedication to providing effective solutions, aiming to deliver efficient automation while also providing security features for users to implement. We are proud to be recognized for the innovative IRISPowerscan V12 platform.”

“Our analysts at Keypoint Intelligence are highly impressed with the capabilities of Canon’s IRISPowerscan V12 software,” said Keith Haas, Analyst in Keypoint’s Workplace Group. “This document capture and distribution solution helps businesses to automate their workflow with flexibility and security features. The advanced document processing features, alongside its numerous integrations and export options, make the IRISPowerscan V12 platform adaptable to a variety of workplaces.”

To learn more about the IRISPowerscan Version 12 solution, please visit www.usa.canon.com/shop/p/irispowerscan.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

1 Subscription to a third-party service required. Subject to third party cloud service providers terms and conditions.

2 Products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of these features will prevent security issues. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachment