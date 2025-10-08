Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Patient and Clinician Share Insights on how to tackle the fear of cancer screenings on YourUpdateTV

Data Shows Misconceptions Fuel Cancer Fears but Genetic Testing Can Help

New Myriad Genetics Cancer Risk Survey shows that more than half of women at high-risk for hereditary cancer would feel "empowered" by more advanced screening like genetic testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new nationwide survey from Myriad Genetics shows many women fear cancer screenings—yet most say genetic testing would actually give them peace of mind. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with Myriad Genetics and D S Simon Media, OB-GYN Dr. Ifeyinwa Stitt and patient with hereditary cancer risk Jodi Lavery discussed how to overcome the fear of screenings, the importance of knowing your cancer family health history, and how genetic testing for hereditary cancer risk can empower women with knowledge that helps them take control of their health.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, recently released findings from its latest Cancer Risk Survey that uncover a striking contradiction in women's attitudes toward health screenings. While 80% of women report being afraid to get screened—primarily due to fear of the results—75% say they would actually find screenings like genetic testing reassuring if they were facing a potential health concern. The findings highlight a critical gap in awareness and perception around advanced screening tools that could empower women, particularly those at increased risk for hereditary cancers.

“Many women find health screenings—like mammograms, blood work, genetic testing—scary because they may be afraid of the unknown: ‘what if something’s wrong?’ On the other hand, they may intellectually understand that these screenings are important healthcare tools,” said Ifeyinwa Stitt, MD, OB/GYN and medical director, Caronette Fibroid & Pelvic Wellness Center Annapolis, MD. “My advice is to overcome the fear of the unknown—especially with genetic testing as this information could ultimately help us save their lives.”

The survey showed that more than one in three respondents (37%) think genetic testing can help manage breast health. Yet approximately 40% of women surveyed were unaware that tools like genetic testing exist to help determine their personal risk level for breast cancer. In fact, only 14% of respondents have ever undergone genetic testing, while more than one in four women in an OB/GYN setting meet criteria for hereditary cancer testing.1

“Genetic tests—like the MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore®—can provide valuable information about a patient’s hereditary risk for certain cancers. This information opens the door for additional screenings like more frequent mammograms and/or MRIs,” said Dr. Stitt. “This survey demonstrates the need for more and clearer conversations about genetic testing and how it can be integrated into a woman’s overall health care plan.”

The importance of family health history—and how it may help with screening

Along with additional screenings, knowing family cancer history is an important factor in calculating cancer risk. More than 50% of respondents say that it’s very important to know the health history of both of their parents, but only about 30% said they knew their parents' health history “very well.” About half of respondents (48%) said they would encourage their younger selves to talk more often with their parents about their health.

Familial factors important to understand include multiple cancers in the family, the age at which a family member was diagnosed and whether the cancer was rare, such as pancreatic or ovarian cancer. Knowing this information can indicate that a person may benefit from hereditary cancer testing.

By combining genetic insights, family history and other clinical factors, the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore calculates a woman’s five-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer. If a woman is found to be at high risk, she then has multiple options available to her, including a change in medical management, such as earlier or increased frequency of screenings.

For more information about understanding your risk of breast cancer, visit GetMyRisk.com.

About the Cancer Risk Survey

The nationwide survey was conducted online by ACUPOLL Precision Research, Inc. between April 9–22, 2025. The responding samples were comprised of:

n=1,002 English-language proficient non-institutionalized US adult females who were recruited to represent the general US population sampled from an existing national general population research panel

n=404 Adult females who met hereditary cancer risk testing criteria were also recruited so as to better understand attitudes and perceptions of this audience sampled from the same national general population research panel

1 Waldman, et al. 2024

The Margin of Error is +/- 3.1% for the Total Base Sample and +/- 4.9% for Adult Women at High-Risk for Hereditary Cancer at the 95% confidence level.

ACUPOLL has more than 30 years’ experience conducting statistically valid research through careful recruiting and the utilization of numerous quality control measures.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Dr. Ifeyinwa Stitt, an OB-GYN physician

Dr. Ifeyinwa Arah Stitt is a board-certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist with over a decade of experience in comprehensive women’s healthcare. She most recently served as Medical Director at Luminis Health Annapolis OB/GYN, a prominent group practice in Annapolis, Maryland, from 2021 to 2025.

A Columbia, Maryland native, Dr. Stitt earned her undergraduate degree in Biochemistry from the University of Maryland at College Park before graduating with high honors from Meharry Medical College. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, where she received multiple accolades, including the Army Achievement Medal and the Outstanding Resident Achievement Award from the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons.

Dr. Stitt began her career serving in the U.S. Army at Martin Army Community Hospital in Fort Benning, Georgia. There, she was recognized with another Army Achievement Medal and honored as Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 2010. Following her military service, she practiced privately with her husband in Columbus, Georgia, before joining Annapolis OB/GYN in 2013.

A recognized leader in women’s health, Dr. Stitt was appointed to the Maryland Board of Physicians in 2020 by Governor Larry Hogan and reappointed in 2024 by Governor Wes Moore. She is frequently called upon as a leading expert in women's health, particularly in breast cancer risk assessment and the menopausal transition, and she is well published in various topics concerning women’s health. Dr. Stitt was recognized as a “Top Doc” by What’s Up? Annapolis and Central Maryland Magazine in 2023, and by Chesapeake Family Life Magazine in 2024.

Renowned for her expertise in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including da Vinci robotic procedures, Dr. Stitt is a highly sought-after surgical gynecologist. Since 2011, she has also served as a national physician speaker and advocate for MyRisk hereditary cancer syndrome testing with Myriad Genetics, Inc.

In October 2025, Dr. Stitt will rejoin her husband in practice at Caronette Fibroid Pelvic and Wellness Center in Silver Spring, MD. She currently resides in Columbia, Maryland, and enjoys travel, cooking, fitness, event planning, and spending quality time with her husband and daughter.

Jodi Lavery:

Jodi Lavery, 51, of DeBary, Florida has navigated a long and personal journey with a family history of cancer. Jodi’s maternal grandfather had male breast cancer, her mother had breast cancer and her half sister passed away of uterine cancer. Jodi was offered the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer test by her clinician, which confirmed her suspicions: she has the BRCA-2 gene mutation, putting her at higher risk for cancer. Armed with this information, Jodi made the decision to have risk-reducing surgeries; a double mastectomy and hysterectomy. She was empowered to have genetic testing knowing that her daughter, Kaila, could also be at higher risk. Jodi credits the MyRisk with RiskScore test with empowering her to take control of her health.

