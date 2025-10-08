Canon U.S.A. Announces the corrPRESS iB17, a New Digital Press for Industrial-Scale Corrugated Packaging Printing

Melville, NY, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the Canon corrPRESS iB17, a next-generation inkjet press engineered for industrial-scale corrugated packaging production. Capable of digitally printing up to 86,111 ft2 (8,000 m2) per hour (over 161.4 million ft2 or 15 million m2 per year), the corrPRESS iB17 delivers offset-like quality directly onto corrugated boards up to 5.58 ft (1.7 m) wide with water-based inks and primer for indirect food contact. The highly automated corrPRESS iB17 enables cost-efficient short- to medium-length runs with ultra-fast turnaround times, and requires few operators and low-level skills compared to conventional technologies.

Building on Canon's proven expertise and experience in commercial digital printing and following the development roadmap presented as a concept at drupa 2024, the Canon corrPRESS iB17 will address the evolving needs of corrugated converters that face increasing pressure to deliver shorter runs with more variants, faster turnaround times and premium quality, and all without compromising cost efficiency. Offering industrial-scale throughput at up to 86,111 ft2 (8,000 m2) per hour, the corrPRESS iB17 allows converters to achieve cost-efficient production for runs up to 215,278 ft2 (20,000 m2), extending digital printing viability well beyond traditional short-runs. Supported by automated printhead cleaning and quality control systems, the press minimizes operator intervention while maximizing production efficiency. The system’s design also reduces waste through efficient print on demand and eliminates the use of printing plates and chemicals. Unlike conventional technologies, the corrPRESS iB17 does not produce contaminated water, which then must be filtered or released into the wastewater system.

Featuring proprietary, high-performance 1200 dpi piezo printheads and specially formulated water-based pigment inks and primer, which provide an extended color gamut with CMYK and later OVG, the corrPRESS iB17 achieves pre-print offset-like quality in the post-print process. This improves production efficiency by eliminating the traditional lamination step while reproducing vibrant, accurate and consistent colors, sharp text and precise detail on both coated and uncoated topliners at rated speeds. The system also uses an advanced spot primer that produces optimal ink adhesion and color reproduction across the full range of corrugated materials. The ink is jetted onto the board immediately after the primer application without any drying in between, minimizing the impact of drying on the board and contributing to a highly reliable production process.

The sophisticated Canon drying technology in the corrPRESS iB17 has been optimized to minimize corrugated board stress and energy consumption and to increase production efficiency. Covering approximately 80% of retail packaging applications, the system supports coated and uncoated boards up to 5.58 ft wide and 4.27 ft long (1.7 m and 1.3 m), and range from 0.039 to 0.315 inches thick (1 mm to 8 mm), at a linear speed of 262.47 ft per minute (80 m per minute). Unusual for a digital corrugated press, Canon owns all the key components in the printing process – printheads, inks and drying – enabling Canon to optimize the system’s performance more easily. This high level of integration and synchronization is designed to result in exceptional levels of productivity and reliability.

“With the corrPRESS iB17, Canon is making a confident entry into the corrugated packaging space, bringing fresh innovation backed by decades of inkjet expertise. This press is built to help converters streamline production while achieving consistent, high-quality results—even for food-safe applications,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Its industrial design and automation make it a smart fit for today’s fast-paced environments. We’re excited to offer a solution that not only meets current demands but also opens the door to new possibilities in digital packaging. It’s a strong reflection of Canon’s long-term commitment to this industry.”

The Canon corrPRESS iB17 is scheduled to be available for purchase in the U.S. in 2027.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

Attachment