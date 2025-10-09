Acronis Set to Diagnose and Heal Enterprises’ IT Infrastructure with ‘Cyber Clinic’ at GITEX

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025 (13-17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre) under the theme “Take the headache out of IT security”, with a focus on addressing the most pressing challenges enterprises face around cyber protection and data management. To bring this theme to life, Acronis is reimagining its stand as the Acronis Cyber Clinic, a space that will bring to life the company’s commitment to diagnosing IT security weaknesses and delivering effective cures for enterprises across the region.





“Our recent threat report showed a concerning finding for businesses in the UAE: towards the end of last year, the country was among the most targeted by malware attacks. The Emirates also experienced the highest percentage of blocked malicious URLs in December, at 16.2%,” said Ziad Nasr, General Manager, Acronis Middle East. “Against this backdrop, cyber threats are weakening businesses, and with our Cyber Clinic, Acronis is here to diagnose those issues and deliver the right cures to restore resilience.”

The Acronis Cyber Clinic will feature three diagnostic zones showcasing solution-rich demonstrations. The first of these will showcase the Acronis Cyber Protect platform, available both on-premises and in the cloud, which delivers integrated cyber protection for modern IT environments. The second area will focus on Disaster Recovery (DR), a vital safeguard for enterprises in a region where evolving threats can disrupt business continuity and damage critical data. The final zone will highlight email security and advanced automation, a particularly urgent focus as global data shows Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks rose from 20% to 25.6% between January–May 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Complementing the demonstrations, Acronis will also host three in-depth expert sessions daily at its stand. These include Microsoft 365: Anatomy of an Attack – Why integrated protection matters more than ever; The Cyber Resilience Playbook: Thinking Beyond Prevention; and Building OT Cyber Resilience in remote and/or air-gapped environments. Each session is designed to provide practical insights and strategies for enterprises to bolster their defences and rethink traditional approaches to cybersecurity.

Extending its commitment beyond the exhibition floor and in alignment with Cybersecurity Month, Acronis is also set to sign an MoU with Cybergate. The agreement will focus on joint go-to-market activities that support the UAE community, strengthening cyber resilience across the education and enterprise sectors through solutions such as Security Awareness Training, Disaster Recovery, and Advanced Management.

Acronis’ strong participation at GITEX comes on the back of a year of significant growth in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The company reported a 57% year-on-year increase in cloud billings annual recurring revenue (ARR) to June 2025, alongside a 20% rise in active service providers, a 19% increase in customers, and a 40% expansion in total billable workloads. Advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) workloads grew by 123% year-on-year, underscoring the growing demand for the company’s comprehensive cyber protection portfolio.. The company reported a 57% year-on-year increase in cloud billings annual recurring revenue (ARR) to June 2025, alongside a 20% rise in active service providers, a 19% increase in customers, and a 40% expansion in total billable workloads. Advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) workloads grew by 123% year-on-year, underscoring the growing demand for the company’s comprehensive cyber protection portfolio.

“Our momentum is testament to the effectiveness of our security portfolio and the trust that enterprises across the region continue to place in Acronis,” added Nasr. “As threats grow more complex, we are committed to helping businesses take the headache out of IT security, and GITEX is the perfect platform to show exactly how we can deliver on that promise.”

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Contact:

Lena Gabdullina

Corporate Communications EMEA Lead

Lena.Gabdullina@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7777ac05-5969-41d8-a902-602f5f02b2e4