GYS Expands Global Presence with Strategic Entry into North American and European Markets

HONG KONG, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GYS , the pioneering bamboo fiber sleepwear brand, today announced its strategic expansion into the North American and European markets, marking a significant milestone in its mission to redefine sustainable luxury in the global sleepwear industry.





Following strong demand in Asia, GYS will make its premium bamboo fiber pajamas available through leading e-commerce platforms and selected retail partners in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to serving a growing international audience seeking eco-conscious lifestyle products without compromising on comfort or design.

“Our global expansion is driven by consumer demand for sustainable and high-quality alternatives,” said Sam, CEO of GYS. “North America and Europe are key markets where eco-conscious values align perfectly with our brand ethos, and we are excited to bring our bamboo fiber sleepwear to customers who prioritize both comfort and environmental responsibility.”

Industry reports highlight growing consumer preference for sustainable apparel, with the eco-fashion market projected to expand rapidly over the next decade. By entering these markets, GYS aims to establish itself as a leading name in sustainable luxury sleepwear.

The brand’s debut collections are available through its official website and select international retail channels starting this season.

About GYS

GYS is a leading bamboo fiber sleepwear and loungewear brand dedicated to merging sustainability with luxury comfort. Its eco-conscious mission focuses on creating breathable, soft, and responsibly sourced pajamas that redefine modern sleepwear. With operations across Asia, GYS is now expanding into North America and Europe to serve global consumers seeking sustainable living solutions.

Media Contact

Sam

PR Manager, GYS

Email: support@gyspajamas.com

Website: www.gyspajamas.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/134496fd-6561-4a9f-82c4-1724889a8312