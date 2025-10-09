GYS Unveils Global Mission: Redefining Sleepwear with Sustainable Bamboo Fiber Pajamas

HONG KONG, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GYS , a pioneering sleepwear brand dedicated to sustainable living, today announced its global mission to redefine the sleepwear industry with its premium line of bamboo fiber pajamas . The brand’s vision focuses on merging ultimate comfort with eco-conscious innovation, delivering a product that is as gentle on the planet as it is on the skin.

“At GYS, we believe that true luxury is sustainable,” said Sam, spokesperson for GYS. “Our bamboo fiber pajamas are designed not only to provide unmatched softness and breathability but also to empower customers to make choices that align with a more responsible, eco-friendly lifestyle.”

Bamboo viscose, known for its natural antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and thermoregulating properties, is at the heart of GYS’s product development. Unlike conventional fabrics, bamboo requires less water and no harmful pesticides to thrive — thanks to its natural antimicrobial component 'bamboo kun', which provides innate pest resistance — making it an environmentally superior choice.

With growing consumer awareness around environmental responsibility, GYS is committed to leading the sleepwear sector into a more sustainable future. The brand has already gained traction with eco-conscious customers worldwide and is poised for further expansion across key international markets.

This announcement underscores GYS’s broader commitment to creating products that embody wellness, sustainability, and timeless design.

About GYS

GYS is a leading bamboo fiber sleepwear brand dedicated to merging sustainability with luxury comfort. Founded with the mission to inspire eco-conscious living, GYS designs high-quality pajamas that are soft, breathable, and environmentally responsible. Its collections have attracted a growing base of loyal customers across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Media Contact

Sam

PR Manager, GYS

Email: support@gyspajamas.com

Website: www.gyspajamas.com

