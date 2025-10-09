Bekaert: Publication transparency notification

Publication of a transparency notification

(in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

NV Bekaert SA (“Bekaert”) has received a transparency notification dated 6 October 2025 indicating that Norges Bank has crossed the threshold of 3%, as a result of the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights in Bekaert.

The notification dated 6 October 2025 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Norges Bank, Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 3 October 2025

Threshold that is crossed: 3%





Denominator: 51 839 461





Notified Details:





A) Voting rights





Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Norges Bank 1 528 377 1 321 056

2.55%



TOTAL 1 321 056 0 2.55% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of

financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Norges Bank Shares on loan (right to recall)

At any time 83 188 0.16% Physical Norges Bank CFD

At any time 143 133 0.28% Cash

TOTAL 226 321 0.44%







Total (A & B) Number of voting rights % of voting rights

1 547 377 2.98%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.







Attachment