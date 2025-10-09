LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

9 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 8 October 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 42,097 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 470.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 490.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 481.144416

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,046,053 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,884,377 have voting rights and 1,463,426 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 481.144416 42,097

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 184 474.50 08:00:20 LSE 516 478.00 08:16:58 LSE 227 478.00 08:16:58 LSE 289 479.00 08:21:16 LSE 265 479.50 08:21:23 LSE 921 485.50 08:29:57 LSE 956 485.50 08:29:59 LSE 184 485.00 08:30:04 LSE 1,021 484.50 08:31:08 LSE 1,034 486.00 08:32:02 LSE 1,031 486.00 08:32:02 LSE 184 487.00 08:34:26 LSE 942 487.00 08:35:16 LSE 248 488.50 08:35:36 LSE 747 488.00 08:36:00 LSE 731 490.50 08:45:11 LSE 31 490.50 08:45:11 LSE 196 483.00 08:47:41 LSE 184 484.50 08:54:23 LSE 623 484.50 08:54:23 LSE 215 484.50 08:54:23 LSE 346 484.50 08:54:23 LSE 419 483.50 08:55:04 LSE 166 483.00 08:55:04 LSE 404 484.00 08:55:04 LSE 186 483.50 08:55:04 LSE 194 484.00 08:55:04 LSE 253 484.00 08:55:05 LSE 253 484.00 08:56:51 LSE 180 485.00 08:56:51 LSE 681 485.00 08:56:51 LSE 253 484.00 08:56:51 LSE 157 484.50 08:56:51 LSE 47 484.50 08:56:51 LSE 149 485.00 08:56:51 LSE 445 485.00 08:56:51 LSE 253 484.00 08:56:51 LSE 508 484.00 08:56:51 LSE 253 484.00 08:56:51 LSE 590 484.00 08:56:54 LSE 253 484.00 08:56:54 LSE 253 484.00 08:56:54 LSE 253 484.00 08:56:54 LSE 253 484.00 08:56:54 LSE 253 484.00 08:56:54 LSE 191 484.50 08:57:32 LSE 351 484.50 08:57:32 LSE 234 484.50 08:57:32 LSE 365 484.50 08:57:32 LSE 125 484.00 08:57:32 LSE 128 484.00 08:57:32 LSE 351 484.00 08:57:32 LSE 65 484.00 08:57:32 LSE 10 484.00 08:57:32 LSE 1 484.00 08:57:32 LSE 177 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 253 484.00 08:57:37 LSE 15 483.00 08:57:37 LSE 8 483.00 08:57:37 LSE 297 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 146 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 253 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 486 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 253 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 337 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 253 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 253 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 253 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 253 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 253 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 253 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 164 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 89 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 157 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 96 483.50 08:58:17 LSE 184 483.50 09:05:33 LSE 180 483.50 09:05:33 LSE 180 483.50 09:05:33 LSE 180 481.50 09:07:04 LSE 517 481.50 09:07:04 LSE 336 481.50 09:07:04 LSE 227 481.50 09:07:04 LSE 182 481.00 09:10:16 LSE 240 480.00 09:11:23 LSE 260 480.00 09:11:23 LSE 260 480.00 09:11:23 LSE 858 479.00 09:13:59 LSE 235 479.00 09:13:59 LSE 199 479.00 09:13:59 LSE 182 479.00 09:13:59 LSE 306 479.00 09:13:59 LSE 106 478.00 09:17:10 LSE 86 478.00 09:17:10 LSE 476 478.00 09:17:10 LSE 198 478.00 09:17:10 LSE 191 478.00 09:17:10 LSE 299 477.50 09:18:24 LSE 215 477.50 09:23:49 LSE 232 477.50 09:23:49 LSE 204 477.00 09:24:05 LSE 13 477.00 09:24:05 LSE 180 477.00 09:24:05 LSE 387 476.00 09:31:15 LSE 226 475.00 09:34:28 LSE 458 475.00 09:34:28 LSE 206 474.00 09:34:35 LSE 263 473.00 09:36:13 LSE 117 472.50 09:41:21 LSE 182 472.50 09:41:21 LSE 210 472.50 09:41:21 LSE 153 472.50 09:41:21 LSE 114 472.00 09:41:39 LSE 6 472.00 09:41:39 LSE 10 472.00 09:41:39 LSE 78 472.00 09:41:39 LSE 431 472.00 09:41:39 LSE 209 472.00 09:43:28 LSE 187 471.50 09:51:03 LSE 81 471.50 09:51:03 LSE 309 471.50 09:51:03 LSE 180 473.00 10:04:13 LSE 187 472.00 10:04:15 LSE 190 472.00 10:04:15 LSE 184 472.50 10:22:38 LSE 492 470.50 10:25:06 LSE 495 472.00 10:28:09 LSE 184 472.00 10:28:09 LSE 184 471.00 10:33:52 LSE 193 473.50 10:47:51 LSE 184 473.00 10:48:13 LSE 242 471.50 10:59:01 LSE 184 471.50 10:59:01 LSE 138 473.00 11:30:02 LSE 198 473.00 11:30:02 LSE 96 475.00 12:10:47 LSE 4 475.00 12:10:47 LSE 12 475.00 12:10:47 LSE 88 475.00 12:10:47 LSE 370 474.00 13:31:51 LSE 212 474.00 13:31:51 LSE 185 472.50 14:45:27 LSE 184 472.50 15:01:34 LSE 184 473.50 15:06:12 LSE 184 474.00 15:19:26 LSE 186 474.00 15:54:47 LSE 192 476.00 16:05:41 LSE 253 475.50 16:05:52 LSE 125 475.00 16:10:18 LSE 59 475.00 16:28:47 LSE 97 475.00 16:28:47 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



