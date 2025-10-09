Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
9 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:8 October 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:42,097
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):470.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):490.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):481.144416

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,046,053 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,884,377 have voting rights and 1,463,426 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE481.14441642,097

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
184474.5008:00:20LSE  
516478.0008:16:58LSE  
227478.0008:16:58LSE  
289479.0008:21:16LSE  
265479.5008:21:23LSE  
921485.5008:29:57LSE  
956485.5008:29:59LSE  
184485.0008:30:04LSE  
1,021484.5008:31:08LSE  
1,034486.0008:32:02LSE  
1,031486.0008:32:02LSE  
184487.0008:34:26LSE  
942487.0008:35:16LSE  
248488.5008:35:36LSE  
747488.0008:36:00LSE  
731490.5008:45:11LSE  
31490.5008:45:11LSE  
196483.0008:47:41LSE  
184484.5008:54:23LSE  
623484.5008:54:23LSE  
215484.5008:54:23LSE  
346484.5008:54:23LSE  
419483.5008:55:04LSE  
166483.0008:55:04LSE  
404484.0008:55:04LSE  
186483.5008:55:04LSE  
194484.0008:55:04LSE  
253484.0008:55:05LSE  
253484.0008:56:51LSE  
180485.0008:56:51LSE  
681485.0008:56:51LSE  
253484.0008:56:51LSE  
157484.5008:56:51LSE  
47484.5008:56:51LSE  
149485.0008:56:51LSE  
445485.0008:56:51LSE  
253484.0008:56:51LSE  
508484.0008:56:51LSE  
253484.0008:56:51LSE  
590484.0008:56:54LSE  
253484.0008:56:54LSE  
253484.0008:56:54LSE  
253484.0008:56:54LSE  
253484.0008:56:54LSE  
253484.0008:56:54LSE  
191484.5008:57:32LSE  
351484.5008:57:32LSE  
234484.5008:57:32LSE  
365484.5008:57:32LSE  
125484.0008:57:32LSE  
128484.0008:57:32LSE  
351484.0008:57:32LSE  
65484.0008:57:32LSE  
10484.0008:57:32LSE  
1484.0008:57:32LSE  
177484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
253484.0008:57:37LSE  
15483.0008:57:37LSE  
8483.0008:57:37LSE  
297483.5008:58:17LSE  
146483.5008:58:17LSE  
253483.5008:58:17LSE  
486483.5008:58:17LSE  
253483.5008:58:17LSE  
337483.5008:58:17LSE  
253483.5008:58:17LSE  
253483.5008:58:17LSE  
253483.5008:58:17LSE  
253483.5008:58:17LSE  
253483.5008:58:17LSE  
253483.5008:58:17LSE  
164483.5008:58:17LSE  
89483.5008:58:17LSE  
157483.5008:58:17LSE  
96483.5008:58:17LSE  
184483.5009:05:33LSE  
180483.5009:05:33LSE  
180483.5009:05:33LSE  
180481.5009:07:04LSE  
517481.5009:07:04LSE  
336481.5009:07:04LSE  
227481.5009:07:04LSE  
182481.0009:10:16LSE  
240480.0009:11:23LSE  
260480.0009:11:23LSE  
260480.0009:11:23LSE  
858479.0009:13:59LSE  
235479.0009:13:59LSE  
199479.0009:13:59LSE  
182479.0009:13:59LSE  
306479.0009:13:59LSE  
106478.0009:17:10LSE  
86478.0009:17:10LSE  
476478.0009:17:10LSE  
198478.0009:17:10LSE  
191478.0009:17:10LSE  
299477.5009:18:24LSE  
215477.5009:23:49LSE  
232477.5009:23:49LSE  
204477.0009:24:05LSE  
13477.0009:24:05LSE  
180477.0009:24:05LSE  
387476.0009:31:15LSE  
226475.0009:34:28LSE  
458475.0009:34:28LSE  
206474.0009:34:35LSE  
263473.0009:36:13LSE  
117472.5009:41:21LSE  
182472.5009:41:21LSE  
210472.5009:41:21LSE  
153472.5009:41:21LSE  
114472.0009:41:39LSE  
6472.0009:41:39LSE  
10472.0009:41:39LSE  
78472.0009:41:39LSE  
431472.0009:41:39LSE  
209472.0009:43:28LSE  
187471.5009:51:03LSE  
81471.5009:51:03LSE  
309471.5009:51:03LSE  
180473.0010:04:13LSE  
187472.0010:04:15LSE  
190472.0010:04:15LSE  
184472.5010:22:38LSE  
492470.5010:25:06LSE  
495472.0010:28:09LSE  
184472.0010:28:09LSE  
184471.0010:33:52LSE  
193473.5010:47:51LSE  
184473.0010:48:13LSE  
242471.5010:59:01LSE  
184471.5010:59:01LSE  
138473.0011:30:02LSE  
198473.0011:30:02LSE  
96475.0012:10:47LSE  
4475.0012:10:47LSE  
12475.0012:10:47LSE  
88475.0012:10:47LSE  
370474.0013:31:51LSE  
212474.0013:31:51LSE  
185472.5014:45:27LSE  
184472.5015:01:34LSE  
184473.5015:06:12LSE  
184474.0015:19:26LSE  
186474.0015:54:47LSE  
192476.0016:05:41LSE  
253475.5016:05:52LSE  
125475.0016:10:18LSE  
59475.0016:28:47LSE  
97475.0016:28:47LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


