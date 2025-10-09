ASML appoints next Chief Technology Officer

Marco Pieters appointed ASML Chief Technology Officer

ASML Supervisory Board intends to reappoint CFO Roger Dassen and COO Frédéric Schneider-Maunoury, and to appoint CTO Marco Pieters to the Board of Management as of the April 2026 AGM

VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands, October 9, 2025 – ASML Holding NV (ASML) today announced the appointment of Marco Pieters as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Christophe Fouquet. With over 25 years of experience at ASML, most recently as Executive Vice President for the product area Applications, Pieters has a strong track record in technology leadership.

“Technology lies at the heart of ASML and our engineering talent around the world holds the key to our future success,” said Fouquet. “As part of our robust succession planning process, I am proud to name Marco, a long-standing ASML leader, as CTO. After working alongside him for many years, Marco has my full support in driving forward our technology roadmap in service of our customers. I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

In addition, ASML’s Supervisory Board announced that it intends to appoint Pieters to the Board of Management as of the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on April 22, 2026. The Supervisory Board also intends to reappoint Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen for a four-year term, and to reappoint Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Frédéric Schneider-Maunoury for a term of two years as of the 2026 AGM.

“As ASML continues to successfully pursue its strategy to innovate and serve customers around the world, the Supervisory Board is grateful to secure the continued leadership of Roger and Frédéric as part of the ASML Board of Management,” said Supervisory Board Chairman Nils Andersen. “The experience of both leaders at ASML and other companies will be essential in supporting ASML’s long-term goals and managing the interests of employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in the coming years.”

Marco Pieters will assume the CTO role with immediate effect. With his appointment to the ASML Board of Management in April 2026, the Board will expand from five to six members.





About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 44,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

