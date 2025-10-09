Goranson Bain Ausley Expands Service to Denton County with New Partner Chad Elsey

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley, a leading family law firm in Texas, announced that Chad Elsey, an accomplished trial lawyer with more than 20 years of experience, has joined the firm. Based in the firm’s Plano office, Elsey will expand GBA’s ability to serve clients in Denton County, including Flower Mound and surrounding communities.

Elsey brings a unique combination of trial-tested advocacy and financial expertise to his practice, representing business owners, entrepreneurs, executives, and professional athletes in high-stakes family law matters. With a degree in finance and a focus on statistics and entrepreneurship, he is particularly effective in high-net-worth divorces involving private businesses, professional practices, and complex compensation structures.

Over the course of his career, Elsey has served as lead trial counsel in more than 2,000 hours of litigation, successfully handling jury and bench trials involving custody disputes, common-law marriage, and complex property division. He also has experience advising professional athletes, including NBA and NFL players, on prenuptial agreements, paternity cases, and asset protection strategies.

Before joining GBA, Elsey was Managing Partner of Elsey & Elsey, where he led a team of 10 attorneys and staff in family law litigation. He has been consistently included on the Texas Super Lawyers list since 2011, first on the Rising Stars list and, beginning in 2021, on the Super Lawyers list.

“Chad’s business-minded perspective and courtroom experience are exactly what high-net-worth clients and business leaders need when facing divorce and other complex family law challenges,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley. “His addition strengthens our presence in North Texas and enhances our ability to serve families in Denton County.”

A former collegiate basketball player at Baylor University and Southern Methodist University, Elsey applies the same competitive spirit and discipline from athletics to his legal practice.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio. Known for integrity, legal acumen, and a constructive approach, the firm helps clients protect their families, finances, and futures while minimizing conflict. With 52 family law attorneys — including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization — GBA is recognized statewide for delivering exceptional client service across the full spectrum of divorce and family law matters.