Amplify ETFs Launches Ethereum Option Income ETFs

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the launch of the Amplify Ethereum 3% Monthly Option Income ETF (ETTY) and the Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF (EHY). As part of Amplify’s YieldSmart™ suite—a family of advanced covered call options-based ETFs—ETTY and EHY provide investors with a distinctive combination of high monthly income and Ether growth exposure, turning Ether volatility into consistent income opportunities.

Ether is a high growth potential digital asset and the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, the world’s most widely used programmable blockchain. Ether is both a major digital asset and the “fuel” powering Ethereum decentralized applications and smart contracts.

Amplify Ethereum 3% Monthly Option Income ETF (ETTY)

ETTY targets 36% annual option premium income, seeking to balance high income generation with Ether price appreciation potential. ETTY seeks to deliver 3% monthly income while maintaining upside by writing 5–10% out-of-the-money weekly call options on a portion of the portfolio’s Ether exchange-traded products (ETPs).

This short-dated approach provides four times more opportunities to reset strike prices and collect income compared to monthly options, enabling potential for compounded income and greater total return. ETTY seeks Ether growth exposure and consistent income through an active risk-managed strategy.

Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF (EHY)

EHY is optimized for maximum monthly option income, aiming to generate 50–80% annualized option premium income while preserving exposure to approximately 5–10% Ether price appreciation weekly. EHY writes weekly, 5–10% out-of-the-money covered call options on Ether ETPs, meaning potential option premiums are collected four times more often versus monthly options, enabling compounded premium income generation. EHY’s frequent, high-premium call-writing strategy focuses on converting Ether’s volatility into a consistent income stream with weekly upside participation.

“We expanded Amplify’s YieldSmart™ ETFs family with ETTY and EHY to give investors more ways to access Ether’s growth potential while generating attractive monthly income through actively managed covered call strategies,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “These ETFs are designed to help investors harness Ether’s volatility, turning its price movements into consistent income opportunities, while providing Ether price exposure.”

The process for both ETFs includes buying long Ether exposure through ETPs and synthetic options, writing weekly covered calls, rolling expiring contracts, and seeking to pay high monthly distributions. This structure aims to provide high income, flexibility in call pricing, and clear participation in Ether upside in an accessible investment vehicle.

Feature ETTY – Amplify Ethereum 3%

Monthly Option Income ETF EHY – Amplify Ethereum Max

Income Covered Call ETF

Target Annual

Option Premium



36% 50–80% Upside Participation



Seeks Ether appreciation alongside 3% monthly income Up to 10% Ether appreciation potential weekly Covered Call Strategy



Writes weekly, 5–10% out-of-the-money covered calls on a portion of the portfolio Writes weekly, 5–10% out-of-the-money (OTM) covered calls on Ether ETPs across the entire portfolio Distribution Frequency



Monthly Monthly Option Cycle Weekly options provide 4x more frequent premium collection than monthly options, enabling compounded income



Weekly options provide 4x more frequent premium collection than monthly options, enabling compounded income Income & Growth Profile



Balances attractive target income with capital appreciation Focused on maximum income with upside capture Seeking Steady Ether price growth potential with high income in a risk-managed framework



High income potential from Ether exposure with weekly upside participation



The Fund does not invest directly in Ether. There is no guarantee distributions will be made. The annualized option premium may be significantly higher or lower than the stated range. EHY: Beyond the first 5%-10% increase each week the Fund would not participate in the upside.

The funds are actively managed. Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Funds. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Funds.

Learn more:



Amplify Ethereum 3% Monthly Option Income ETF (ETTY)



Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF (EHY)

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $15.5 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

OTM means calls are written using an out of the money strategy.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategies will be successful. The Funds are considered to be non-diversified. The Funds are actively managed and their performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Funds.

The Funds are exposed to significant risks through investments in Ether via Ether ETPs and Ether ETP Options. Ether is a highly speculative asset with a volatile market subject to rapid shifts, regulatory uncertainty, and adoption challenges. Issues such as slow transaction speeds, variable fees, and price swings amplify these risks.

Digital asset regulation remains unsettled, and trading of Ether ETP shares on U.S. exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or exchange discretion. Option prices are volatile and influenced by the underlying asset, interest and currency rates, and expected volatility - all shaped by political and economic policies. FLEX Options may be less liquid than standardized options, making timely exits difficult.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Funds to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor's cost basis and could result in higher future taxes upon sale - even if shares are sold at a loss.

