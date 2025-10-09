Porsche reports Q3 2025 U.S. retail sales

Robust demand sees YTD deliveries rise 5.6 percent vs 2024 with 57,099 new cars sold across all model lines

Atlanta, Georgia., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) announced today that third-quarter retail deliveries totaled 18,403 cars contributing to overall sales of 57,099 cars in the first nine months of the year – up 5.6 percent year-to-date (YTD) over 2024. The 718, Macan and Panamera posted significant gains YTD, while third-quarter sales of the Taycan and Macan Electric performed well.

Notably, Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. for Q3 reached 12,232 units, a new PCNA quarterly record. Year-to-date, CPO sales stand at 35,439, representing a 13 percent increase compared to the same point last year.

“Porsche remains strong in the United Sates. This is in no small part because of the support and loyalty of each customer during this time of unprecedented change,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “Choice is vital and what our customers look for, and we’re able to provide it – as illustrated by the new Cayenne Electric that will join the Cayenne gasoline and plug-in hybrid models by year’s end.”  

Compared to the same period in 2024, sales in Q3 saw a decrease of 4.9 percent, driven in part by restricted supply. The top seller in the third quarter was the Macan, with 6,599 deliveries, followed by the Cayenne and 911, with 4,294 and 3,448 deliveries, respectively.

ModelJuly-Sept SalesYear to Date
2024202520242025
ALL 9114,1243,44810,8418,872
ALL 7181,7091,7193,8215,398
ALL TAYCAN1,3401,5533,3943,636
ALL PANAMERA8527902,5273,410
ALL CAYENNE5,3394,29415,50714,621
ALL MACAN5,9896,59917,99321,162
TOTAL19,35018,40354,08357,099

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. Third quarter new car sales began on July 1, 2025, and ended on September 30, 2025.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
