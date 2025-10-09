Space-Based Solar Power Market: 13% CAGR During 2025-40, Led by North America, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, October 9, 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the space-based solar power market is valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.19 billion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period. The space-based solar power market is gaining traction as countries invest in large-scale renewable energy projects to meet carbon neutrality targets while addressing terrestrial grid limitations. Space-based solar power offers the potential for uninterrupted, 24/7 clean electricity generation by harvesting solar energy in orbit and transmitting it to Earth via microwave or laser technology.

Government-backed initiatives, international collaborations, and private-sector R&D funding are accelerating feasibility studies and pilot projects. Major aerospace and energy firms are actively testing wireless power transmission and satellite deployment strategies, while defense agencies are exploring applications for secure and resilient energy supply in remote regions.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the space-based solar power market, with the United States driving most of the regional activity. Supported by NASA, the Department of Defense, and major aerospace firms, the region is focusing on feasibility studies and demonstration missions to validate orbital solar power generation. Growing investments in defense energy security and renewable integration continue to strengthen North America’s leadership position.

Europe is one of the fastest-growing regions in the pace-based solar power market, backed by active government participation and research support from the European Space Agency (ESA). Countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany are advancing microwave and laser transmission tests, while strong renewable energy policies and cross-border collaborations accelerate technology adoption and pilot development.

Asia-Pacific is taking a two-pronged approach to space-based energy. China is advancing large-scale module production and fostering local supply chains, while Japan focuses on precision technologies and testing beam-pointing systems. South Korea is leveraging its industrial expertise for orbital energy projects, and India is exploring connections between geostationary collectors and ground stations.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Reliable Solar Power from Space

Satellites in geostationary orbit can collect sunlight almost continuously, unlike Earth-based solar panels. This steady power supply can provide consistent electricity without relying on backup fossil fuels or massive storage systems, offering a true renewable baseload.

Government Support for Space Solar

Early funding from governments reduces risk for new space solar projects. Programs in Europe, the UK, Japan, and China are testing deployment, thermal management, and energy transmission, creating knowledge and infrastructure that private companies can build on.

Strategic Energy for Security

Governments view orbital solar as critical infrastructure. Systems can power military bases or key facilities without relying on vulnerable ground grids. Programs in the US, China, and Japan are developing platforms that beam energy where it’s needed, blending civilian and defense goals.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Energy Transmission Technology

Microwave Power Transmission (MPT)

Laser Power Transmission (LPT)

By Application

Terrestrial

Space

By End User

Government and Defense

Commercial

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on space-based solar power market, read details at:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/space-based-solar-power-market?utm_source=Globenewswire

Prominent Players

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus SE

Space Solar Group Holdings Ltd.

Solaren Corporation

The Boeing Company

Thales Group

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Orbital Composites Inc.

EMROD Inc.

Virtus Solis Technologies

Aetherflux Inc.

Rovial SAS

