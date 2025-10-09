Investor Chase Ergen Launches “Make America Wealthy Again” Super PAC to Reignite U.S. Prosperity Through Innovation and Free Enterprise

Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor and entrepreneur Chase Ergen today announced the launch of the “Make America Wealthy Again” (MAWA) Super PAC, a political action committee designed to strengthen American economic strength and promote a new wave of prosperity through entrepreneurship, innovation, and free enterprise.

MAWA’s mission is to support candidates who advance pro-growth tax policy, strengthen U.S. leadership in technology and manufacturing, and create a more business-friendly environment for small companies and entrepreneurs. The initiative builds on Ergen’s background in technology, satellite, and defense investments, reflecting his belief that long-term national renewal begins with unleashing the private sector and rebuilding economic confidence.

“We are entering a new era where wealth creation must be democratized,” said Chase Ergen, Founder of Make America Wealthy Again. “This Super PAC will back leaders who understand that economic empowerment, not dependency, is the key to national renewal. Our focus is to build, invest, and help America believe again in the power of entrepreneurship.”

The Make America Wealthy Again Super PAC will focus on advancing policies that encourage free enterprise, strengthen America’s competitiveness in global markets, and mobilize a nationwide coalition of business leaders, investors, and citizens committed to expanding opportunity.

“Wealth is not a privilege, it’s a possibility,” Ergen added. “Our movement will empower those who create jobs, innovate, and drive growth, ensuring America remains the global engine of opportunity.”

Based in Florida with offices in Washington, D.C., MAWA has assembled a team of senior advisors with political and campaign experience, including figures affiliated with President Donald J. Trump. Together, they bring expertise in electoral strategy, policy design, and communications to ensure the PAC becomes a powerful voice for economic renewal and conservative growth.





About Make America Wealthy Again

For more information or to support the Super PAC, visit www.MakeAmericaWealthyAgain.org.