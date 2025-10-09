Regula Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Its Unmatched Data Privacy Solution

RESTON, Va., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, has been named the winner of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award 2025 in the category Data Privacy Solution of the Year. The award recognizes Regula’s groundbreaking personal data masking technology , which is available across all its software solutions.





Regula prevents data breaches by empowering organizations with easy-to-use default tools for data protection

Data privacy has never been more critical. Businesses and regulators worldwide are intensifying their focus on protecting sensitive information, with growing concerns about how personal data is captured, stored, and shared. In industries like finance, aviation, telecom, healthcare, and more, every ID verification process involves sensitive data, and it can be easily compromised if mishandled.

Regula’s innovative personal data masking technology directly addresses these challenges. The technology automatically conceals sensitive elements of identity documents—such as photos, signatures, or machine-readable zones—that are irrelevant to a given verification task. This ensures that only the necessary information is processed, stored, or shared, which significantly reduces the risk of breaches or misuse. Data masking is available by default in all Regula’s software solutions, including Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Forensic Studio .

Additionally, Regula offers full on-premise deployment for all its solutions. This means organizations can keep sensitive data entirely within their own secure infrastructure, without sending it to external servers. By giving customers full control over where and how data is stored and processed, Regula eliminates the risks tied to third-party dependency and ensures compliance with strict local and international data protection laws. For businesses operating in highly regulated sectors, on-premise deployment combined with built-in data masking provides the highest level of security and peace of mind.

“Organizations that take privacy seriously will find it in our solution: data masking and on-prem deployment, available across all our products. These options give companies full control over how personal information is processed and stored. We combine that with three decades of border-control expertise and the world’s most complete identity document knowledge base. That’s Regula’s promise: privacy by design, security without compromise,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the world’s best information security companies, products, and professionals. This year’s competition attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world, with winners selected based on innovation, functionality, value, and impact.

​​Earlier this year, Regula earned double recognition at the 2025 Global InfoSec Awards —one for the best identity verification solution and another for the most innovative cybersecurity blog. Also, in 2025, the company won Gold in the Globee® Cybersecurity Awards for enhancing secure and seamless identity verification through its complete software solution.

For more information about Regula’s data masking technology and its robust identity verification solutions, visit Regula’s website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

